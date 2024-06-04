MP Election Results 2024: BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan leads in Vidisha, early trends show

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a five-time MP and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, was leading in his sixth parliamentary electoral bid from the Vidisha constituency on Tuesday. BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan (HT Photo)

Chouhan’s closest rival for the seat is seen as former Lok Sabha MP and veteran Congress leader, Pratap Bhanu Sharma.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

READ MORE: BJP will emerge stronger in east, west and south: Shivraj Chouhan

The Vidisha constituency is considered Chouhan’s stronghold, where he secured victories in the 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999, and 2004 Lok Sabha elections. He has consistently faced off against Congress candidates in this constituency.

In 2005, the 65-year-old politician was appointed as the president of BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit and was sworn in as Chief Minister the same year, a position he held until the 2023 state assembly elections, except for a brief 15-month period when the Congress took office after the 2018 elections.

The Lok Sabha constituency has also been represented by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj in 2009 and 2014.

ALSO READ: HT interview: No fight in MP; sure Modi will be PM again, says Chouhan

Meanwhile, the grand old party has managed to win it only twice in 1980 and 1984 since 1967.

In the 2019 election, the Bharatiya Janata Party had fielded Ramakant Bhargava from Vidisha, who defeated Congress’ Shailendra Rameshchandra Patel with a voting margin of 40.24%.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, popularly known by the moniker ‘Mama’ (maternal uncle), joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is BJP’s ideological parent at the age of 13.

He served as the convenor and general secretary of the organisation’s student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

In 1988, he became the president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), and two years later, in 1990, he was elected to the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly from the Budhni constituency.

As Chief Minister in 2023, Shivraj led the BJP to another resounding victory in the Assembly elections, but the party’s central leadership replaced him with the low-profile Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav to lead the state.

READ MORE: MP Election Results 2024 Live: counting votes for 29 seats begin

The Vidisha seat comprises eight Assembly segments, including Bhojpur, Sanchi, Silwani, Vidisha, Basoda, Budhni, Ichhawar, and Khategaon, and went to polls in phase 3 on May 7, recording a voter turnout of 70.35%.

The Lok Sabha polls for 543 seats were held in seven phases starting from April 19, with the last phase on June 1. The Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a rare third term at the Centre with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.