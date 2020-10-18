e-paper
Home / India News / MP man dies by suicide day after brother’s arrest for killing wife, daughter

MP man dies by suicide day after brother’s arrest for killing wife, daughter

Police wanted to question the man because he and his friend had a drink with the accused a little before the double murder.

india Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 20:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Police said the man died by suicide shortly before they were to question in a case of a double murder that his brother had allegedly committed.
Police said the man died by suicide shortly before they were to question in a case of a double murder that his brother had allegedly committed.
         

The younger brother of a man accused of killing his wife and minor daughter in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, 536 km north east of Bhopal, allegedly died by suicide on Saturday shortly before he was to be questioned in the double murder case, police said Sunday.

The 35-year-old accused, a resident of a village in the district, got into an argument with his wife on Wednesday suspecting her of infidelity and allegedly killed her and their toddler daughter. The accused allegedly chopped his wife and daughter’s bodies into pieces and was going to dispose of them when he was spotted and arrested on Friday.

Mauganj police station in-charge Vinod Singh said, “Before murdering his wife and daughter, the accused had a drink with his 30-year-old younger brother and a friend. Police suspected the role of the other two men in the double murder. The younger brother of the accused might have felt traumatised by the incident that drove him to end life on Saturday evening. Police went to his house and found him hanging.”

The accused’s 13-year-old son who is now being cared by the village headman and other villagers said his uncle was disturbed after the murders and arrest of his brother.

“Some villagers told my uncle that he would have to go to jail as he was present with my father when my mother and sister were killed. My uncle locked himself in a room after a villager informed him that a police party was coming to nab him,” said the son.

Rewa, superintendent of police, Rakesh Singh said, “During investigation in the double murder police wanted to know if the accused’s brother had helped him in the crime. We are trying to find out what drove the accused’s brother to suicide.”

