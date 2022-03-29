MP man dismembered for harassing minor, two arrested

A 42-year-old man and his brother-in-law were arrested for murdering a relative who allegedly used to sexually harass the man’s 14-year-old daughter in Khandwa district, police said on Monday. The case came to light after villagers saw the body parts of the victim floating in the Ajnaal river on Sunday.

The duo had confessed to murdering the victim and disposing off his body in the river after chopping it up, said Vivek Singh, Khandwa’s superintendent of police.

“On Sunday, a resident of the village found blood near a bank of Ajnaal river. He later saw the head, legs and body floating in the river. He informed the police. Police investigated the matter. The villagers didn’t identify him as local resident,” Singh said. “Later, police posted the picture of the head on social media for identification. On Sunday evening, he was identified.”

The accused were arrested after it was found that the victim was last seen with them and that they were distant relatives, the police superintendent said.

“The 42-year-old accused confessed to the crime and said a woman of his family married the victim and he left her 13 years ago. The victim was sexually harassing his (the accused’s) daughter by touching her inappropriately and making obscene comments against her,” said Singh.

“On Saturday, the accused claimed that the victim again touched his daughter inappropriately and so he killed him in the night with help of his brother-in-law,” he said. “He cut him into three pieces with an axe and threw the body parts into the river.”

Police are investigating the claim of the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON