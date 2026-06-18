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MP medical college students launch social media campaign against poor facilities

The students highlighted that only 22 of the 118 sanctioned teaching posts have been filled at the Government Medical College in Sheopur

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 03:11 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar
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A group of undergraduate students at the Government Medical College in Madhya Pradesh (MP)’s Sheopur has launched a social media campaign against what they called mismanagement and a crippling shortage of faculty, practical training, and books, after failing internal exams. They blamed inadequate faculty and poor facilities for the poor exam results.

The medical college was inaugurated last year.

The students sought the medical education regulator National Medical Commission (NMC)’s intervention, saying their future is in jeopardy. “We have qualified NEET [ National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test]... A building alone cannot make us doctors without proper faculty, technical staff, and basic amenities. Medical education at Sheopur is collapsing,” said a student.

The students submitted complaints to the college dean and medical education officials, highlighting that only 22 of the 118 teaching posts have been filled at the institute, which was inaugurated last year.

A second student complained about a lack of regular classes, practical training, and clinical exposure. “We have teachers who are mainly just medical graduates. In the past five months, we hardly had a practical class. Even for dissection, we got a male body in February. The dissection is yet to be completed. We are yet to get a female body to learn,” said the student, questioning how the NMC is allowing such grave mismanagement.

Vipendra Bhadkariya, the college dean, acknowledged that the institute faces issues, including vacant teaching posts and expert faculty. “I have raised the matter with the medical education department, and soon the problems will be resolved.”

Additional chief secretary (health) Ashok Varnwal said all posts related to the first year of MBBS have been filled as per standard procedure. “We are going to run a special drive to fill the vacant posts at medical colleges across Madhya Pradesh.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Karnataka biennial MLC elections and Rebellion crisis LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Karnataka biennial MLC elections and Rebellion crisis LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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