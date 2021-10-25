MP minister Narottam Mishra backs ‘Ashram’ set vandals' demand, wants Prakash Jha to think

Madhya Pradesh home minister on Monday condemned the vandalism unleashed by Bajrang Dal activists at the sets of web series ‘Ashram’ in Bhopal, but backed the demand of the vandals calling for a change in the name and content of the series.

He further urged Ashram’s producer-director Prakash Jha, on whom the miscreants threw ink over accusations of “portraying Hindus wrongly”, to think of the wrong that he was committing. The home minister said a permanent guideline will be issued and if there was an objectionable scene, the story would only be shot once permission was granted by the administration.

“I support it (demand to change the show's name). Do you dare to keep some other name? Don't do things that will cause problems. What happened (violence at 'Ashram' sets) was wrong, four arrests were made. But Jha sahab, you should also think of the wrong you're doing,” Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Sunday, Bajrang Dal activists ransacked the set of the third season of the web-series and threw ink on Jha. The windscreens of two buses of the crew were also broken in stone-pelting, said police. The outfit also threatened to stop the shooting of the web series that was underway on Old Jail Premises located in the Arera Hills.

The activists also raised slogans against Jha and Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who is in the lead role in the web-series, accusing them of hurting the Hindu sentiments.

Speaking about advertisement by fast-moving consumer goods brand Dabur on a same-sex couple celebrating Karwa Chauth, Mishra said he had ordered the director general of police to probe the same and inform the company to withdraw the ad or face action.

“Directed DGP on Dabur's "lesbian ad", it should be probed & they be told to withdraw ad or face action,” he said.

