MP municipal polls: BJP promises helicopter services to pilgrimage sites

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised helicopter services to pilgrimage, tourist sites, mobile kitchens for the poor, and publication of monthly expenditure of local bodies ahead of municipal elections in Madhya Pradesh this month.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released a document listing the promises on Friday. The promises also include the naming of city squares after tribal freedom fighters and special tax waivers to the families of freedom fighters. The posts of regional municipal commissioners will also be introduced on the lines of Gujarat.

The BJP has promised transparency in the works of municipal bodies through the publication of monthly income-expenditure sheets. It said councillors will be mandated to hear the grievances of the people. The BJP has promised a 20-year plan for water supply and mobile kitchens to provide affordable and nutritious food to the daily wagers and labourers.

Care centres will be set up for stray dogs. To save the environment, one person, and one tree scheme will be introduced to encourage plantation.

State BJP chief VD Sharma said the promises will change the face of the state as they have decided to resolve basic issues. “It will bring changes in the lives of people.”

