MP results 2023 LIVE: Deori, Rehli, Banda, Malhara, Pathariya, Damoh, Jabera, Hatta (SC) assembly seats

The Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly has 230 seats and a party needs 116 seats to form the government. The political parties in the state include Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The polling was held on November 17, and the state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. Assembly Election Results LIVE 2023: A polling official puts ink mark on the finger of a voter prior to vote at a polling booth in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the ruling party, BJP, contested from the Budhni assembly constituency in 2023 Elections. In the 2018 Elections, he was fielded from the same seat and defeated INC’s Arun Subhashchandra by a margin of 29.00% votes.

2018 was a tight contest between INC and BJP in which Congress became the single-largest party, having won 114 seats. INC formed a government with the support of MLAs from the Samajwadi Party, BSP, and independent MLAs, with Kamal Nath as chief minister. However, in 2020, the government was toppled after 22 sitting MLAs of INC quit. Following the incident, Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned to power.

Damoh Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Deori, Rehli, Banda, Malhara, Pathariya, Damoh, Jabera, and Hatta (SC) assembly constituencies.

Counting is underway for Damoh area constituencies.

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Deori Brijbihari Pateriya BJP Rehli Gopal Bhargava BJP Banda Sudhir Yadav AAP Malhara Sadhvi Ram Siya Bharti INC Pathariya Result Awaited Damoh Jayant Malaiya BJP Jabera Result Awaited Hatta (SC) Result Awaited

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Deori Harsh Yadav INC Rehli Gopal Bhargava BJP Banda Tarbar Singh (BANTU BHAIYA) INC Malhara Kunwar Pradyuman Singh Lodhi INC Pathariya Rambai Govind Singh BSP Damoh Rahul Singh INC Jabera Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi BJP Hatta (SC) Purusottam Lal Tantuway BJP

