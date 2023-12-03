MP Results Live: Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur, Sehore updates

Voters in Madhya Pradesh exercised their right to vote on November 17 to elect 230 members of the MP Legislative Assembly. The state witnessed a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The results will be announced on December 3. Bhopal Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur, Sehore assembly constituencies.

In 2018, the Indian National Congress emerged as the single-largest party after winning 114 seats. However, the political scenario swiftly transformed on March 20, 2020, when Kamal Nath resigned from his post. This resignation followed the departure of 22 sitting MLAs from the Congress party, leading to the fall of the government. Consequently, Shivraj Singh Chouhan reclaimed power on March 23, 2020.

Counting is underway for Bhopal area constituencies.

Constituency Leading MLA Party Berasia Result Awaited Bhopal Uttar Result Awaited Narela Result Awaited Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim Result Awaited Bhopal Madhya Dhruv Narayan Singh BJP Govindpura Krishna Gaur BJP Huzur Result Awaited Sehore Result Awaited

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Bhopal area constituencies

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Berasia Vishnu Khatri BJP Bhopal Uttar Arif Aqueel INC Narela Vishvas Sarang BJP Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim PC Sharma INC Bhopal Madhya Arif Masood INC Govindpura Krishna Gaur BJP Huzur Rameshwar Sharma BJP Sehore Sudesh Rai BJP

