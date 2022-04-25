Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / MP: Shop owner, son kill man for eating samosa without permission
india news

MP: Shop owner, son kill man for eating samosa without permission

MP: Shop owner, son kill man for eating samosa without permission
MP: Shop owner, son kill man for eating samosa without permission ( Representational image)
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 11:00 PM IST
PTI |

A 40-year-old man was killed after he allegedly walked into a shop in an inebriated state and ate a samosa without permission from the owner, police in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh said on Monday. 

The incident took place in Shankar Nagar in the capital's Chhola area on Sunday evening and the deceased has been identified as Vinod Ahirwar, Chhola Mandir police station in charge Anil Singh Maurya said.

Also read: Labourer arrested for killing man over alcohol money

"After Ahirwar entered a shop, picked up a samosa and started eating it, the owner scolded him and then hit him on the head with a stick. Ahirwar died and shop owner Hari Singh Ahirwar and his 20-year-old son have been arrested for murder," he said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh samosa
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP