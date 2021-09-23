Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP woman suffers partial vision loss after acid attack: Police
MP woman suffers partial vision loss after acid attack: Police

“The MP woman has suffered burn injuries in her eyes. The doctors are not sure about the acid used but are trying hard to save the eyes from getting permanently damaged,” district collector Sanjay Mishra said.
By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 12:00 AM IST


A 20-year-old woman suffered partial vision loss after she was allegedly attacked with acid and brutally thrashed by two men in Panna district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the accused arrived at the woman’s house and started fighting with her brother. A sister of the accused, police said, had recently eloped with an unknown person and the two men suspected the role of the siblings behind it.

“She told Pawai Police that the accused -- Summi Raja and Goldi Raja -- arrived at her house and started fighting with her brother. They later took her and her brother to a nearby forest and allegedly thrashed them,” Panna superintendent of police Dharmraj Meena said.

“The accused also tried to molest the woman and when she objected, they threw acid in her eyes. They fled from the spot as the woman started crying for help. Her brother also went missing after the incident,” he added.

The woman was rushed to a district hospital by a passerby but later referred to an eye hospital in Chitrakoot.

A case under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (using obscene language) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

“The woman has suffered burn injuries in her eyes and has suffered partial vision loss. The doctors are not sure about the acid used but are trying hard to save the eyes from getting permanently damaged,” district collector Sanjay Mishra said.

A search for the accused and the woman’s brother is underway, police said.

(With inputs from Anupam Pateriya from Sagar)

