MP: Kashmiri minor booked for sedition over pulwama post

Neemuch superintendent of police Suraj Kumar Verma said the 17-year-old, who was pursuing an undergraduate course in commerce in a government college said in his social media posts that the deadly terror attack in which 40 CRPF men were killed was in retaliation to the demolition of the Babri Masjid.
The student posted a picture and video of the Pulwama attack on Instagram and WhatsApp, claiming that it was revenge for the demolition of the Babri Masjid (Representative use)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 11:05 PM IST
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal/neemuch

A Kashmiri minor student in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district was booked for sedition and promoting enmity after he allegedly made objectionable posts on social media about the 2019 Pulwama attack, police said on Tuesday.

Neemuch superintendent of police Suraj Kumar Verma said the 17-year-old, who was pursuing an undergraduate course in commerce in a government college said in his social media posts that the deadly terror attack in which 40 CRPF men were killed was in retaliation to the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

“The student posted a picture and video of the Pulwama attack on Instagram and WhatsApp, claiming that it was revenge for the demolition of the Babri Masjid,” Verma said.

“The student was apprehended after college authorities informed police about the act. His mobile phone and laptop were also seized for probe. He has been booked under section 124 A (sedition), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of Indian Penal Code. We are interrogating him to know the source of the video and photo,” he added.

The student was admitted in the college under the central government’s scholarship scheme for Kashmiri students.

“Some other students informed us , and after verifying the same, we informed the police. The student lives in the college hostel,” college principal V K Jain said.

On February 14, 2019, 40 troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the terror attack. The Imran Khan government, however, is yet to take action against the terror group despite a probe by India’s National Investigation Agency revealing their direct involvement in the attack.

Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out multiple aerial strikes at Jaish terror camps in Pakistan’s Balakot.

(With inputs from Mustafa Hussain from Neemuch)

