MPs suspension from Parliament Live: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to hold protest at 11 am

MPs suspension from Parliament Live: The Opposition-led INDIA bloc parties are scheduled to stage protests across the country against the suspension of a total of 146 MPs from Parliament during the Winter Session. On Thursday, the Opposition leaders carried out a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk to register their objection to suspension. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun Kharge, and party MP Rahul Gandhi join the protest of MPs in front of the Gandhi statue(ANI)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party president Rahul Gandhi along with other party leaders will hold the protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Meanwhile, several INDIA alliance members will carry out a nationwide demonstration at district headquarters.

The Delhi Congress chief said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance partners are scared, adding that the suspension of so many MPs amounts to insulting the sanctity of the Parliament.

Calling the move dictatorial, the Congress leader said that it has hurt the democratic goodwill of the country.

“It was the right of MPs to ask questions inside the Parliament. A large number of people from different parts of the city will raise their voice against the undemocratic move during the protest,” Lovely said after reviewing the preparations of the protest rally at Delhi Congress headquarters.