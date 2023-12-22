MPs suspension from Parliament Live: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to hold protest at 11 am
MPs suspension from Parliament Live: Follow the latest developments as the Opposition leaders protest across the country against the suspension of MPs.
MPs suspension from Parliament Live: The Opposition-led INDIA bloc parties are scheduled to stage protests across the country against the suspension of a total of 146 MPs from Parliament during the Winter Session. On Thursday, the Opposition leaders carried out a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk to register their objection to suspension.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party president Rahul Gandhi along with other party leaders will hold the protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Meanwhile, several INDIA alliance members will carry out a nationwide demonstration at district headquarters.
The Delhi Congress chief said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance partners are scared, adding that the suspension of so many MPs amounts to insulting the sanctity of the Parliament.
Calling the move dictatorial, the Congress leader said that it has hurt the democratic goodwill of the country.
“It was the right of MPs to ask questions inside the Parliament. A large number of people from different parts of the city will raise their voice against the undemocratic move during the protest,” Lovely said after reviewing the preparations of the protest rally at Delhi Congress headquarters.
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 22, 2023 10:01 AM IST
MPs suspension from Parliament Live: ‘Not only undemocratic but…’, SP MP
"We are taking part in this protest to tell the public about what is going on in the country...The suspension of MPs was not only undemocratic but it was done to hide the name of the BJP MP (who issued visitor pass to accused in Parliament security breach incident)," said Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav.Dec 22, 2023 09:01 AM IST
MPs suspension from Parliament Live: Thursday protest by INDIA bloc , says action ‘bad for democracy’
Dec 22, 2023 08:27 AM IST
- The disciplinary action against opposition MPs in Parliament continued on Thursday after three more members were suspended in the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the winter session, even as the INDIA bloc held a protest march over similar actions against other lawmakers earlier.
- All the suspensions were a result of the Opposition members’ refusal to budge on their demand for a statement from Union home minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach last week. The cases of three Lok Sabha MPs and 11 Rajya Sabha MPs have been referred to the privileges committee.
- To protest against the suspensions, INDIA bloc MPs marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk in Delhi, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had violated parliamentary privilege by not speaking on last week’s security breach issue inside the House.
- Carrying a huge ‘Save Democracy’ banner and placards with messages like ‘Opposition MPs Suspended’, ‘Parliament Caged’ and ‘Democracy Expelled’ written on them, the lawmakers took out the march.
- Congress MP Deepak Baij called the suspension “bad for democracy”.
MPs suspension from Parliament Live: Why were MPs suspended?
Dec 22, 2023 08:23 AM IST
- Following an incident on December 13 where two individuals breached the Lok Sabha chamber, releasing smoke from canisters, the opposition has continuously disrupted House proceedings. Their demand includes a statement from Union home minister Amit Shah regarding the security breach.
- In the ongoing Parliament winter session, a total of 146 MPs – over 100 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha – have faced suspension due to their involvement in “creating chaos and disrupting proceedings”.
MPs suspension from Parliament Live: Rahul Gandhi to speak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar
The protest by Opposition parties of INDIA bloc will kickstart at 11 am and Congress former president Rahul Gandhi along with other senior leaders are expected to speak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. “It’s appropriate to protest and all of us will be at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The INDIA bloc protest will happen everywhere tomorrow morning in all the states because we want to show the public that if they’d run Parliament like this and won’t listen to the opposition then they are ruining the democracy," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said.Share this article
-