Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone tops JEE-Advanced; 41k crack exam to get into IITs
india news

Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone tops JEE-Advanced; 41k crack exam to get into IITs

Mridul Agarwal from the Delhi zone has topped the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced the results of which were announced on Friday
Mridul Agarwal appeared for the competitive exam from the Delhi zone. (File photo)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 01:08 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Mridul Agarwal from the Delhi zone has topped the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced the results of which were announced on Friday. He has scored 348 out of 360 marks.

The JEE-advanced exam is conducted for admissions to the prestigious 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). Students who clear JEE-Mains and meet the cut-off appear in the JEE-advanced exam. This year, the IIT-Kharagpur conducted the exam.

According to a statement issued by the organising IIT, a total of 41,862 candidates have qualified in JEE-Advanced this year, of whom 6,452 are female candidates. Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone has emerged as the topper with 286 marks out of 360.

Of the 151,193 candidates who registered for the exam this year, 141,699 appeared in both the papers of JEE-Advanced. Of them, 109,414 were male and 32,285 were females.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Centre's 7 new defence companies will be huge base for military power: PM Modi

News updates from HT: Security of NCB officer handling Aryan Khan case hiked

Body with severed hand found hanging at farmer protest site at Singhu

Trains cancelled, diverted on Tundla-Kanpur section after 24 wagons derail
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP