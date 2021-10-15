Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone tops JEE-Advanced; 41k crack exam to get into IITs

Mridul Agarwal from the Delhi zone has topped the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced the results of which were announced on Friday. He has scored 348 out of 360 marks.

The JEE-advanced exam is conducted for admissions to the prestigious 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). Students who clear JEE-Mains and meet the cut-off appear in the JEE-advanced exam. This year, the IIT-Kharagpur conducted the exam.

According to a statement issued by the organising IIT, a total of 41,862 candidates have qualified in JEE-Advanced this year, of whom 6,452 are female candidates. Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone has emerged as the topper with 286 marks out of 360.

Of the 151,193 candidates who registered for the exam this year, 141,699 appeared in both the papers of JEE-Advanced. Of them, 109,414 were male and 32,285 were females.