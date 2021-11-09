Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Mehbooba Mufti hits out, says people being killed despite repressive measures
india news

Mehbooba Mufti hits out, says people being killed despite repressive measures

The tweet came a day after Kashmiri salesman Mohammad Ibrahim Khan was shot dead in Srinagar’s old city area
Mehbooba Mufti’s latest tweet is in reference to killing of several civilians in a spate of targeted killings in Jammu Kashmir since last month. (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 01:48 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday hit out at the administration, saying people were being killed in the region despite repressive measures in name of security.

In a tweet, she said, “Security situation in J&K has deteriorated to an extent where not a week goes by when an innocent doesn’t lose his life. Unfortunate that despite repressive measures taken in name of security, people are being killed & have no sense of dignity or normalcy. Condolences to his family.”

The tweet came a day after Kashmiri salesman Mohammad Ibrahim Khan was shot dead in Srinagar’s old city area. It was the second targeted killing in Srinagar in two days. On Sunday, 29-year-old police constable Tawseef Ahmad Wani was shot dead. Eleven civilians were killed in a spate of targeted killings in the region last month.

Also Read: Terrorists gun down one more civilian in Kashmir

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha was expected to chair a meeting of top army, police, paramilitary, and intelligence officers in Srinagar on Tuesday in the backdrop of the fresh killings.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Fisherman killed by Pak navy hit by bullets while fixing diesel leak

Comedian Nalin Yadav claims he was treated like ‘criminal’ by police

News updates from HT: Toxic foam in Yamuna a gift from Haryana, UP, says AAP

Corbevax may seek emergency use authorisation by November
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP