'Muh me Ram, bagal me...': BJP slams Uddhav over Bharat Jodo invitation

As former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra when it reaches Maharashtra, the BJP on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi has taken the place of Lord Ram in the politics of Uddhav Thackeray. "Uddhav Thackeray never left home even for the sake of his party, but now he has set out to welcome Rahul Gandhi," Upadhye said. The BJP leader said like the old Hindi said 'Muh me Ram, bagal me chhuri,' for Uddhav Thackeray, it's 'muh me Ram, bagal me Rahul'. Uddhav never took to the streets for any Hindutva march, Advani's Rath Yatra, the BJP leader said.

Uddhav Thackeray's father Bal Thackeray used to make sure that whoever eminent personalities came to Maharashtra visited his house, but now Uddhav Thackeray will go to Nanded to welcome Rahul Gandhi, the BJP leader said.

The Congress has extended an invitation to Uddhav Thackeray to join the yatra when it enters Maharashtra on November 6. Maharashtra Congress in-charge HK Patil and senior leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan met Uddhav Thackeray at his residence and invited him. Either Uddhav Thackeray or his son, former minister Aaditya Thackeray will be present at the yatra.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter MP Supriya Sule are expected to welcome the yatra next month.

Amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rajasthan minister Parsadi Lal Meena compared Rahul Gandhi with Lord Ram and said Rahul Gandhi's yatra is even longer than Lord Ram's journey from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka. As this comparison led to an uproar, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole supported Meena's comments and said it is only a coincidence that both Rahul Gandhi and Lord Ram's names begin with an 'R', and there is no comparison being drawn. "God is god, and we are humans. Rahul Gandhi is just working for humanity's sake. I feel Rahul ji's padyatra will save the tricolour and humanity," Patole said.

(With PTI inputs)

