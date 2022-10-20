Home / India News / 'Muh me Ram, bagal me...': BJP slams Uddhav over Bharat Jodo invitation

'Muh me Ram, bagal me...': BJP slams Uddhav over Bharat Jodo invitation

india news
Updated on Oct 20, 2022 09:01 AM IST

The BJP said Uddhav Thackeray never left his home even for his party but will now go to welcome Rahul Gandhi when the yatra enters Maharashtra on November 6.

Uddhav Thackeray is said to have accepted the Congress's invitation to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra when it enters Maharashtra.
Uddhav Thackeray is said to have accepted the Congress's invitation to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra when it enters Maharashtra.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

As former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra when it reaches Maharashtra, the BJP on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi has taken the place of Lord Ram in the politics of Uddhav Thackeray. “Uddhav Thackeray never left home even for the sake of his party, but now he has set out to welcome Rahul Gandhi,” Upadhye said. The BJP leader said like the old Hindi said 'Muh me Ram, bagal me chhuri,' for Uddhav Thackeray, it's 'muh me Ram, bagal me Rahul'. Uddhav never took to the streets for any Hindutva march, Advani's Rath Yatra, the BJP leader said. Also Read | Congress says 'G for...' after BJP leader's 'R for Ravan' jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Uddhav Thackeray's father Bal Thackeray used to make sure that whoever eminent personalities came to Maharashtra visited his house, but now Uddhav Thackeray will go to Nanded to welcome Rahul Gandhi, the BJP leader said.

The Congress has extended an invitation to Uddhav Thackeray to join the yatra when it enters Maharashtra on November 6. Maharashtra Congress in-charge HK Patil and senior leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan met Uddhav Thackeray at his residence and invited him. Either Uddhav Thackeray or his son, former minister Aaditya Thackeray will be present at the yatra.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter MP Supriya Sule are expected to welcome the yatra next month.

Amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rajasthan minister Parsadi Lal Meena compared Rahul Gandhi with Lord Ram and said Rahul Gandhi's yatra is even longer than Lord Ram's journey from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka. As this comparison led to an uproar, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole supported Meena's comments and said it is only a coincidence that both Rahul Gandhi and Lord Ram's names begin with an 'R', and there is no comparison being drawn. "God is god, and we are humans. Rahul Gandhi is just working for humanity's sake. I feel Rahul ji's padyatra will save the tricolour and humanity," Patole said.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi uddhav thackeray bharat jodo yatra + 1 more
rahul gandhi uddhav thackeray bharat jodo yatra

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out