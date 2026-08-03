'Mujhe Sanghi banna hai': BJP MP Kangana Ranaut defends remarks, says wants to be an 'awakened Hindu'

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has defended her previous statements against the recent student protests and stated that she wanted to "convert" into a "defined and awakened Hindu."

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi (PTI)

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Taking to X, BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi accused other 'Hindu' actors of becoming "leftist" after getting married or “coming in contact with Islamists."

“But as soon as they enter a relationship, whether it is marriage or friendship, with Islamists, their thinking becomes defined. They become more hardline or leftist, which I believe is not a problem because the Constitution gives you that freedom. You are free to adopt whichever religion or ideology you choose,” the Mandi MP said.

Ranaut stated that she used to be a "moderate Hindu," and now she identifies as a "defined and awakened Hindu" by adopting the ideology of the BJP and RSS.

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{{^usCountry}} “Yes, I used to be a moderate Hindu. Today, when people ask me, 'Since when did you become a Sanghi?'—I want to become a Sanghi. I want to embrace the ideology of the BJP and the RSS, the ideology that creates awakened Hindus. I want to convert to it. Why can't I convert? This is the hypocrisy of society when it comes to Hindu daughters,” Ranaut said in a video message. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Yes, I used to be a moderate Hindu. Today, when people ask me, 'Since when did you become a Sanghi?'—I want to become a Sanghi. I want to embrace the ideology of the BJP and the RSS, the ideology that creates awakened Hindus. I want to convert to it. Why can't I convert? This is the hypocrisy of society when it comes to Hindu daughters,” Ranaut said in a video message. {{/usCountry}}

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"People dig up 10-year-old news stories to put me through an agni pariksha (trial by fire), saying, 'You used to party,' 'You used to do this,' and so on. Fine, I did all of that. But today, I also want to convert. I want to become an awakened and well-defined Hindu. So why is that path closed to me?" she added further.

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Ranaut's video also comes hours after she shared an Instagram Stories post targeting a Hindu woman in the industry who wears "half pants and ulta cap" and dresses like a “jebkatra (pickpocket)," which the internet believes was a dig towards actor Sonakshi Sinha, who has been vocal in her support for the CJP movement.

Kangana's many remarks against Gen Z

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Following the Chalo Sansad march on July 20, the actor-turned-politician has been vocal against the Cockroach Janta Party's protests at Jantar Mantar.

The BJP MP"s remarks calling Gen-Z protestors are "generation gutter" also snowballed into the controversy.

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Furthermore, Ranaut has also been active on social media to single out those who have abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those who raised slogans against the PM during the protest.