Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appointed deputy leader of Rajya Sabha
india news

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appointed deputy leader of Rajya Sabha

Naqvi’s appointment comes at a time when the government is facing questions from the Opposition on a bunch of issues.
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appointed deputy leader of Rajya Sabha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced the appointment of Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi as the deputy leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. Naqvi takes over from Piyush Goyal who has been elevated as the leader of the house in the Upper House.

A former minister of state for parliamentary affairs minister, Naqvi is well versed in Parliamentary affairs. He is also known for his cordial relations across party lines. “At parliamentary affairs ministry, he had a good working relation with various political parties. He knows how to engage with the opposition, especially when there are tricky issues before the house,” said a BJP leader requesting anonymity.

Naqvi’s appointment comes at a time when the government is facing questions from the Opposition on a bunch of issues notably price rise, the response to the Covid-19 situation and the preparation for the anticipated third wave of the pandemic. On Monday, both Houses of Parliament were disputed by the opposition that raised slogans even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose to introduce the newly inducted ministers as per tradition.

“Both Goyal and Naqvi have their job cut out for them. They will have to handle the opposition in the Upper House and ensure that the house proceedings are conducted smoothly to allow the passage of bills,” said the BJP leader quoted above.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP