Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hands over minority ministry's charge to Smriti Irani

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday handed over the charge of ministry of minority affairs to Smriti Irani, a day after he resigned from the Union Cabinet on expiry of his Rajya Sabha term.

Sharing images of the same, Naqvi extended his wishes to Irani on taking the additional charge of the ministry. Irani, who heads the ministry of women and child development, has been given additional charge of minority affairs.

"Your energetic & dynamic leadership will further strengthen PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's commitment to 'Development with Dignity' of all sections," Naqvi said in a tweet and posted pictures with Irani taking charge at the ministry.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Naqvi, who Rajya Sabha term ends on Thursday.

Irani had thanked Modi and said that she will fulfil the given responsibility with full devotion and will continue with her resolve to serve the country through the welfare of minorities.

On his last day as a member of the Rajya Sabha, Naqvi said his “political and social tenure is not yet over”.

“I understand that my tenure in Rajya Sabha has been completed, but my political and social tenure has not yet been completed. I will continue to work with dedication and concern for society,” Naqvi told news agency ANI.

His statement came amid a buzz over him being fielded by the saffron camp as its candidate for the Vice President of India, the election for which is scheduled to take place on August 6.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail