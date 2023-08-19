‘Used Amethi like chewing gum’: BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Cong over Rahul's 2024 candidature

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday hit out at the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's possible 2024 Lok Sabha election candidature from his erstwhile seat Amethi. “They (Congress) have used that city’s (Amethi’s) people like chewing gum. They didn’t do anything for development, whereas PM Modi and UP CM Yogi's leadership has changed the landscape of the city and have brought various positive changes,” the former Union minister told PTI.On Friday, newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai had said that the 53-year-old leader will contest from Amethi.

"Rahul Gandhi will definitely contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi, the people of Amethi are here," he said in Varanasi. Amethi in Uttar Pradesh had been a stronghold of the Nehru-Gandhi family for over decades. This seat was represented by Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi before Rahul began contesting in 2004. Rahul Gandhi was elected from this seat in 2009 as well as in 2014, when he narrowly defeated BJP's Smriti Irani. However, the BJP leader bounced back in the 2019 general election and defeated Gandhi. ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi vs Smriti Irani in Amethi again? How the contest will be in 2024Rahul Gandhi is currently representing Kerala's Wayanad in Lok Sabha. Ajay Rai, who contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, said Smriti Irani seems to be frustrated.

"Smriti Irani seems frustrated. She said she will get sugar at ₹13 per kg, did she manage it? People from Amethi are here, ask them," Rai said.Besides Rahul Gandhi, Ajay Rai also said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can decide to contest 2024 from Varanasi or any other constituency.

"If Priyanka Gandhi has the desire to fight from Varanasi, every single worker will work wholeheartedly for her," he said.

