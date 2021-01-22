Mulayam Singh’s biopic set for release in Uttar Pradesh on January 29
‘Main Mulayam Singh Yadav ’ — a biopic on Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav — will be released in theatres across Uttar Pradesh on January 29, said producer Meena Sethi Mondal on Friday.
Insisting that the movie will also be released on OTT platforms at a later stage, Mondal claimed the movie has bagged as many as eight awards in various categories, including best film in biopic category, at Lift India Awards held in Kolkata recently.
“The movie has bagged best director, debut actor, best supporting actress, best producer, best Art director, best make-up artist, best biopic and best costume designer award ,” Mondal said.
She said, “A special show will be organised at the residence of Mulayam Singh Yadav where the SP patron will watch the movie. A show will also be organised for the Samajwadi Party workers.”
Amyth Sethi, who plays Mulayam in the biopic, said, “It was not easy to copy the mannerisms of Mulayam, his style of walking and the way he speaks. I watched his old files to copy his mannerisms.”
Another powerful character is that of Shivpal Singh Yadav, which is played by Mimoh, son of filmstar Mithun Chakraborty.
Prakash Balbeto has played the role of Ram Manohar Lohia and Govind Namdeo appears as Chaudhary Charan Singh. Noted actress Zareena Wahab and Anupam Shyam have played the roles of Mulayam’s mother and father, respectively. While Toshi and Sharib have composed the music, Saleem Shaikh has penned the lyrics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
80% Indians willing to get vaccines, highest in world; Russians most reluctant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala logs another Covid-19 surge with 6753 new infections, TPR rises to 11.63%
- A person who had returned from the UK two weeks back in north Kerala’s Kannur has been detected with the modified strain of the virus. With this, the total number of modified virus cases has gone up to 10 in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM announces govt jobs to kin of farmers who died during protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mulayam Singh’s biopic set for release in Uttar Pradesh on January 29
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Navy's R-Day tableau to showcase its stellar role in 1971 Indo-Pak war
- As per a statement issued by the Indian Navy, the theme of the tableau for the 2021 Republic Day Parade is titled 'Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive'. The forward section of the tableau will showcase the attack on Karachi harbour by missile boats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM to launch programme to allot 'patta' to over a lakh in Assam tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: IRCTC to resume e-catering services from Feb
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRCTC to resume e-catering services in phases from February
- Initially, the services will be introduced in around 30 railway stations catering to approximately 250 trains.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO ranks Rajasthan best-prepared state for Covid vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Countries offered Chinese vaccines turn to India for Covid-19 shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hours after Rajib Banerjee quits govt, TMC expels Bally MLA Vaishali Dalmiya
- Though a newcomer in politics, Dalmiya was considered a high-profile lawmaker as she is the daughter of Jagmohan Dalmiya, who served as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From J-K to Kerala, bird flu spreads to 13 Indian states, union territories
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC exam: No extra chance for those who missed last attempt due to Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No angle ruled out yet': What we know so far on Serum Institute fire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will India send vaccines to Pak if there is a request? MEA responds
- Pakistan has not yet placed orders for commercial supplies of vaccines and authorities have been racing to procure doses to begin inoculating the most vulnerable segments of the population. China on Thursday offered 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to Pakistan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox