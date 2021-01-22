Mulayam Singh’s biopic set for release in Uttar Pradesh on January 29

‘Main Mulayam Singh Yadav ’ — a biopic on Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav — will be released in theatres across Uttar Pradesh on January 29, said producer Meena Sethi Mondal on Friday.

Insisting that the movie will also be released on OTT platforms at a later stage, Mondal claimed the movie has bagged as many as eight awards in various categories, including best film in biopic category, at Lift India Awards held in Kolkata recently.

“The movie has bagged best director, debut actor, best supporting actress, best producer, best Art director, best make-up artist, best biopic and best costume designer award ,” Mondal said.

She said, “A special show will be organised at the residence of Mulayam Singh Yadav where the SP patron will watch the movie. A show will also be organised for the Samajwadi Party workers.”

Amyth Sethi, who plays Mulayam in the biopic, said, “It was not easy to copy the mannerisms of Mulayam, his style of walking and the way he speaks. I watched his old files to copy his mannerisms.”

Another powerful character is that of Shivpal Singh Yadav, which is played by Mimoh, son of filmstar Mithun Chakraborty.

Prakash Balbeto has played the role of Ram Manohar Lohia and Govind Namdeo appears as Chaudhary Charan Singh. Noted actress Zareena Wahab and Anupam Shyam have played the roles of Mulayam’s mother and father, respectively. While Toshi and Sharib have composed the music, Saleem Shaikh has penned the lyrics.

