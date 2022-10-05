Mulayam Singh Yadav’s condition remains critical, put on life-saving medicines

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s condition remained critical and he has been put on life-saving medicines, the hospital where he is being treated said in a statement on Wednesday.

Yadav, 82, was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital after his health deteriorated on Sunday. He was hospitalised in August.

“Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life-saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU of Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists,” the hospital statement said. SP also tweeted the update.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is believed to have spoken to Yadav’s son, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav who rushed to hospital on Sunday, to inquire about the SP founder’s heath. Modi assured all possible assistance in the treatment, people familiar with the matter said

The SP founder was also admitted to the hospital in July and later discharged.

