Multimedia exhibition on Netaji at Victoria Memorial

'Nirbhik Subhas' (Irrepressible Subhas), a multimedia exhibition celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, will be open to the public at Victoria Memorial here from January 28.

Instead of a routine, linear narrative of Netaji's life history, the exhibition, with the help of various forms of technology, intends to arouse curiosity among the viewers about the many facets of India's freedom struggle that are extremely important but somewhat neglected in modern Indian history, the museum said in a statement on Wednesday.

The exhibition contains 125 stories on Netaji to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary.

"These stories are shared through 125 original artefacts, pictures, replicas and objects sourced from across the world, making the viewer reflect on Netaji's ideals and beliefs in contemporary times," the statement said.

"Each story engages viewers with a question that sparks curiosity and makes them look more closely at the exhibits," curator Jayanta Sengupta said.

The museum will be open from 11 am to 5 pm every day, except Monday and designated holidays, and Covid-19 safety protocols will be strictly followed.

