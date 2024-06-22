Multiple sections of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, including the ones concerning government’s powers to suspend telecom services and intercept communications in the interest of national security, those regarding offences related to unlawful interception, those allowing creation of regulatory sandboxes and the ones listing duties of users, will come into effect from June 26, the ministry of communications notified in the gazette on Friday evening. Multiple sections of Telecom Act to come into effect from June 26

The Telecom Act was passed by both the Houses during the Winter Session in December and it received presidential assent the same month. It replaced the Indian Telegraph Act (1885), and the Wireless Telegraphy Act (1933). Industry bodies had welcomed the bill, but some MPs and privacy and technology activists had expressed concerns.

“The Telecommunications Act, 2023 (44 of 2023), the Central Government hereby appoints the 26th Day of June 2024, as the date on which the provisions of sections 1, 2, 10 to 30, 42 to 44, 46, 47, 50 to 58, 61 and 62 of the said Act shall come into force,” the notification said

To be sure, enforcement of some of the sections such as those related to implementing Right of Way for telecom network and infrastructure (section 11, 12, 15, 17) and those related to the procedures and safeguards related to interception and suspension of services (section 20) amongst others are reliant on the notification of rules and regulations. These will be notified later. Until then, extant rules and regulations will continue to ply until and unless they are contrary to the new Act as given under Section 61, a senior government official clarified on the condition of anonymity. Section 61 will also come into force on Tuesday.

From Tuesday, the Universal Service Obligation Fund --- which was created to develop telecom infrastructure in rural and remote areas of the country using funds gathered through the universal service levy imposed on telecom service operators --- will be known as Digital Bharat Nidhi under sections 24 to 26.