Mumbai airport operations disrupted by network outage, flights delayed

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 09, 2025 06:54 pm IST

While the affected systems have now been restored, Air India said that residual delays may continue as operations gradually return to normal.

Flight operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport faced disruptions on Saturday due to a third-party data network outage that affected airlines check-in systems, the airport authorities informed.

According to Air India, the affected systems have now been restored.
While responding to a passenger query on the delays, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said that contingency measures had been activated to manage the situation.

“We would like to inform you that we’re currently facing a network failure across the airport. We’ve activated contingencies and are working on resolving the issue with our core team. We’re operating in manual mode to minimise disruptions. We appreciate your patience in this regard. Team CSMIA," it said on X.

Air India also informed the passengers about the network outages, which might trigger flight delays.

However, the airline further said that the affected systems were restored, but residual delays may continue as operations gradually return to normal.

The airline has urged travellers to stay updated on flight schedules before heading to the airport.

Passengers are also advised to arrive well in advance to allow extra time for security and check-in formalities.

