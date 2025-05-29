Hafiz Saeed-linked outfit holds massive rallies backing Pakistan military: Report

Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), the political offshoot of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) of the Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, held rallies in over 50 Pakistani cities to express its support to the country's military. Activists of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League take part in a rally marking 'Youm-e-Takbeer' in Karachi on May 28, 2025.(AFP)

As per a PTI report, these rallies were conducted with the support of the federal, Punjab and Sindh governments and most of them happened in the country's Punjab province.

Other cities where the PMML held rallies include Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Mianwali, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Rawalpindi, Nankana Sahib, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

Speaking at one of the rallies, the president of the outfit, Khalid Masood Sindhu, said, “On Youm-e-Takbeer (May 28), the entire nation stands with the Pakistan armed forces as on that day 27 years ago (1998), Pakistan became a nuclear power.”

On May 28, 1998, Pakistan conducted six nuclear tests inside a deeply dug tunnel in the remote Chaghi mountain of Balochistan province and declared itself a nuclear power.

The outfit became active across the country after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 and launched several protests against New Delhi.

After the two countries arrived at a ceasefire on May 10 following a brief armed conflict, the outfit conducted several anti-India rallies and expressed support for the Pakistan military and the army chief, Asim Munir. Recently, he was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal, which is considered to be the highest rank in the country.

PMML also held a “Kisan March” recently in Lahore to protest India's decision to suspend water sharing under the Indus Waters Treaty. “We will not remain silent in the face of violation of the Indus Waters Treaty,” the PMML President had said.