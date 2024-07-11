Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah worried about career, admits 'made a...'

Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, is worried about his career. He told the police that his career was over because of the incident and that he made a big mistake, according to a report. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old driver of the accused, Rajrishi Bidawat, was on Thursday sent to judicial custody for fourteen days. Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli BMW hit-and-run case, was produced before the Sewri court on Wednesday. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Mihir Shah, the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, is in police custody. He is accused of ramming his BMW car with a scooter.

A woman, who was riding pillion, died in the accident after being dragged on the road by the car for over 1.5 kilometres.

What Mihir Shah told the police

24-year-old Shah has reportedly confessed that he was driving the car at the time of the accident. "I have made a big mistake, my career is over," he told the police, reported News18.

Mihir Shah and his two friends drank 12 large pegs of whiskey at a bar in Juhu. He reportedly bought more liquor after leaving the bar and consumed it.

He also coerced his driver to allow him to drive.

The police claim that Bidawat allowed Mihir Shah to drive at the instruction of Rajesh Shah.

The driver was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewree court) S P Bhosale at the end of his police remand on Thursday.

Mihir Shah is in police custody till July 16.

Mihir Shah arrested: Mumbai police recreate crime scene

A probe team of the police today recreated the accident scene in the early hours of Thursday.

According to reports, after the accident, Mihir Shah sped off towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The victim remained entangled between the bonnet of the car and the wheel.

“Our probe has found he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The crime scene involving the car hitting the two-wheeler and then dragging the victim was recreated to get more details,” a police official said.

"Mihir Shah and his driver Bidawat were confronted to get more clarity about the incident," he added.

