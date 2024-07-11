Mumbai BMW hit-and-run: ‘Mihir Shah admitted he was…' | 5 things police claimed about main accused

Mumbai BMW hit-and-run updates: Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, admitted he was driving the luxury car at the time of the crash on July 7 morning that killed a woman and injured her husband, officials at the Worli Police station probing the matter said. Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli BMW hit-and-run case, was produced before a court on Wednesday in Mumbai,. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

On Tuesday, Mihir Shah was arrested from Thane district, two days after he allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler, killing Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion, and injuring her husband Pradeep Nakhwa in the early hours of Sunday.

After his arrest from Virar, the Mumbai Police produced Mihir Shah before a metropolitan magistrate court in Dadar which remanded the 24-year-old accused to police custody till July 16.

His father Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena politician from adjoining Palghar district, is also an accused in the case and currently out on bail.

Mumbai BMW hit-and-run: What police said about Mihir Shah

A police official told news agency PTI that Mihir Shah has claimed that he possesses a driving licence, but the cops were yet to recover the document. After crashing into the couple's scooter, Mihir Shah was very much aware that the woman was stuck in one of the tyres of the BMW car, but still he drove recklessly and did not stop though motorists passing by frantically signalled and shouted, asking him to halt, the official said. During the police interrogation, Mihir Shah, whose family chauffeur Rajrishi Bidawat was sitting besides him, admitted that he was behind the wheel at the time of the crash, but did not tell the police from which point he started driving and till when. He claimed he left the car at Kala Nagar and fled from the spot fearing public fury, said a police officer told HT. Likewise, family members also said they left their homes fearing public assault. In the Dadar court, the Mumbai Police sought Mihir Shah's custody remand, claiming that he tried to mislead the police by trimming his hair and shaving his beard. It also claimed to have seized the number plate of the BMW which the cops suspect the Mihir Shah and Rajrishi Bidawat have destroyed. The police claimed that Mihir Shah has evaded crucial questions about being inebriated at the time of the accident. NDTV, meanwhile, reported that Mihir Shah spoke to his girlfriend 40 times before abandoning the BMW car, hailing an auto and heading to her house. Police might detain the girlfriend for questioning, the report claimed.

(With inputs from Vinay Dalvi in Mumbai and PTI)