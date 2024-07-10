Rajesh Shah, father of Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case accused Mihir Shah, removed as Shiv Sena deputy leader

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday removed Rajesh Shah, the father of the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case accused Mihir Shah, as deputy leader of the Shiv Sena. Rajesh Shah, father of Mihir Shah and accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, leaves after appearing before a court, in Mumbai, (PTI)

Mihir Shah is the main accused in the hit-and-run case, which resulted in the death of 45-year-old woman Kaveri Nakhwa.

The Mumbai Police arrested Mihir Shah from Virar on Tuesday, two days after the shocking incident. He had been absconding after the car he was allegedly driving hit a scooter on Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli on Sunday, July 7. Fourteen teams were formed by Mumbai police to nab him.

The police had also arrested Rajesh Shah and his driver Rajrishi Singh Bidawat, who was allegedly on the BMW car at the time of the accident, for their alleged involvement in the case. Rajesh Shah was later granted bail by a court in Mumbai.

Pradeep Nakhwa, the husband of the hit-and-run case victim, has accused that the Shiv Sena would do nothing as the accused is their leader's son.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut alleged that efforts to save the accused in the Worli hit-and-run case had started from day one. Sanjay Raut was speaking after the arrest of the main accused Mihir Shah whose father was associated with the Palghar unit of the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena.

"Efforts are being made by the government to save the accused. This is not an ordinary case of hit-and-run; it is a similar case to what happened in Pune," he told news agency ANI.

Sanjay Raut demanded that the police check the criminal record of accused Rajesh Shah. He also claimed that Rajesh Shah was also related to the underworld gang and also questioned how he became a special man for the chief minister.