Mumbai BMW crash: Mihir Shah sent to police custody till July 16

A local court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent the BMW hit-and-run main accused, Mihir Shah, to a six-day police custody. His custody will end on July 16. Mihir Shah was allegedly driving the BMW car.

A woman died in the accident after being dragged on for over 1.5 kilometres. The luxury car was allegedly being driven by Mihir Shah, the son of a Shiv Sena leader.

The Mumbai police told the court that they wanted to find out how many people helped the accused after the incident and who helped him hide for nearly three days.

The police also said that it has to be found out whether the accused has a car driving license.

The police said they also have to find out the whereabouts of the car's number plate which was discarded by the accused after the accident.

Mihir Shah's counsel told the court that both Mihir and the driver had been questioned by the police. Their phones have also been confiscated.

He claimed the police didn't have the grounds for seeking his custody. He also said Mihir Shah and the driver's statements matched.

The BMW car driven by Mihir Shah rammed a two-wheeler in the Worli area of south-central Mumbai on Sunday morning.

Pradeep Nakhwa fell on the road whereas his wife, Kaveri Nakhwa, who was riding a pillion, was dragged for over a kilometre. She died in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sacked Mihir Shah's father, Rajesh Shah, from the post of the party's deputy leader.

The action was taken after the police said the politician had ensured Mihir Shah's escape after the car crash.

Eknath Shinde said the guilty won't be spared. He said the government stands with the victim of the accident.

"Whoever is guilty will not be spared; strict action will be taken against them. We stand by the family of the victim. We will provide legal and financial support to the aggrieved family. We will give them ₹10 lakh from the CM’s Relief Fund. They are from our family,” he added.

Mihir Shah was arrested on Tuesday.

With inputs from PTI