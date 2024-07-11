Mihir Shah, friends drank 12 large whisky pegs before Worli hit and run: Why Mumbai pub served him liquor

Mihir Shah, the main accused arrested in the Mumbai's Worli hit-and-run case, and two of his friends had reportedly consumed a total of 12 large pegs of whiskey —approximately four pegs each — on the day of the car crash, excise officials said citing the bar bill. Excise officials reported said this amount of alcohol can cause intoxication for up to eight hours, The Times of India reported. The BMW car driven by Mihir Shah allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler from behind in the Worli area of south-central Mumbai on July 7 morning, killing a woman and injuring her husband.

The report added that Mihir Shah and his friends left the bar at 1:30am on Sunday, and the accident took place around 5am—within four hours of their drinking.

On Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished alleged unauthorised construction and alterations at the Juhu-based bar that was visited by Mihir Shah. The BMC took the action against Vice-Global Tapas Bar located in Juhu suburb of Mumbai, during which it pulled down 3,500 square feet of illegal construction, they said.

The state excise administration has suspended the license of the Juhu bar that served alcohol to Mihir, who is under 25. The excise department also discovered other alleged irregularities at the bar, listed as Don Giovanni Restaurant, Jobel Hospitalities Pvt Ltd.

NDTV, meanwhile, reported that Mihir Shah allegedly used an identity card that showed his age as 27 at the pub. Mihir Shah is 23 years old, according to official records, while the minimum legal drinking age is 25. NDTV citing unnamed sources reported that the pub's management alleged Mihir Shah showed them the identity card which showed he was 27 years old before they allowed him to enter. Three of his friends who went to the pub with him are over 30 years old, the reporte added.

Mihir Shah admitted he was driving the BMW

The BMW car driven by key accused Mihir Shah allegedly rammed into the two-wheeler from behind in Worli area of south-central Mumbai on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries, police have said.

According to them, Kaveri Nakhwa was dragged for around 1.5 km by the speeding car before Mihir pulled it over, swapped the seat with his driver, and fled in another vehicle. Mihir Shah, who was on the run since the accident, was arrested on Tuesday. He was sent to police custody till July 16 by a court here on Wednesday.

The police Mihir has told the them he was driving the BMW car at the time of the crash. After crashing into the couple's scooter in the early hours of Sunday, Shah was very much aware that the woman was stuck in one of the tyres of the luxury car, but still he drove recklessly and did not stop though motorists passing by frantically signalled and shouted, asking him to halt, an official said on Wednesday.