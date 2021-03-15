Mumbai civic body files FIR against Bollywood actor for flouting Covid rules

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday filed a police case against a Bollywood actor for flouting home quarantine rules on testing coronavirus positive. The civic body, however, has not named the actor.

A first information report (FIR) was filed under sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code, which prescribes imprisonment up to two years, or a fine.

"No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive,” the civic body tweeted, blurring the name and other details of the actor.

The actor, according to a statement by the civic body, tested positive for Covid-19 on March 11. The civic body was informed that the actor was seen in public places and at a shoot despite testing positive.

"The actor's actions can result in other people getting infected, and in the spread of Covid-19 in the community," read the statement.

When the civic officials reached the actor’s residence, the person refused to open the door, the statement said, adding that the calls too went unanswered.

"When the BMC went to the actor’s home to counsel, the person refused to cooperate,” said a civic officer.

The actor later responded to appeals from a local social worker, opened the door and the BMC was able to hand stamp the person for Covid-19.

Amid a surge in cases in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had warned against a “lackadaisical” attitude towards the pandemic norms.

"Do not force us to impose a strict lockdown. Consider this as the last warning. Follow all the rules. Everyone has to realise there is a difference between self-discipline and restrictions,” CM Thackeray said on Saturday.

Several districts, like Pune, are under a partial shutdown with night curfew in place.