Mumbai civic body is hiring Gen Z on Rs61,500 stipend: Here's who is eligible and how to apply

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is offering Gen Z an opportunity to work with the civic body through its BMC Gen Z Fellowship 2026.

The BMC has a launched GenZ Fellowship for people aged below 28 years of age (Representative/HT Photo)

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The 12-month paid fellowship is aimed at giving young graduates hands-on experience in civic governance, including exposure to the functioning of the municipal administration.

Launched under the tagline “Let's join hands for Viksit Mumbai,” the fellowship has 50 seats and selected fellows will receive amonthly stipend of ₹61,500 during the programme.

What is the BMC Gen Z Fellowship?

The fellowship will place young graduates within BMC's governance framework. The municipal corporation has described it as and opportunity to gain practical exposure to civic administration, policymaking and leadership.

During the 12-month programme, fellows will work with policymakers, get an understanding of how Mumbai's civic administration operates and gain hands-on experience in governance and leadership, an advertisement for the program posted on BMC's Instagram page, said.

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{{^usCountry}} BMC has described the initiative as a potential leadership pipeline for young Mumbaikars interested in contributing to the city's development under its Viksit Mumbai vision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BMC has described the initiative as a potential leadership pipeline for young Mumbaikars interested in contributing to the city's development under its Viksit Mumbai vision. {{/usCountry}}

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Those who complete the programme will also receive a certificate of participation.

For the unversed, Gen Z is commonly used to describe people born between the year 1997 and 2012.

What is the eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the fellowship must have a graduate degree in any stream.

Proficiency in Marathi, including reading, writing and speaking, is mandatory. Applicants should also have adequate knowledge of Hindi and English, along with working knowledge of computers and the internet, the BMC notice added.

The age limit for applicants is below 28 years at the time of application.

Number of seats, application fee

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The BMC Gen Z Fellowship 2026 has 50 seats available for the fellowship batch. While, candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹500 while submitting their application.

How to apply for BMC Gen Z Fellowship

Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the BMC recruitment portal at https://bmc.recruitlive.in.

The application window opened on August 19, 2026, and the last date to apply is August 31, 2026. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted, the notice from civic body said.

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The fellowship will run for 12 months, with selected candidates receiving a monthly stipend of ₹61,500 throughout the tenure.