Mumbai Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh receives death threat from ‘gangster Goldy Brar’, probe on

An unidentified man claiming to be gangster Goldy Brar threatened to kill former minister and Mumbai-based Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh, police said on Sunday. Mumbai-based Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh(ANI)

An FIR has been registered and a team has been set up to trace the caller, a police official said.

Canada-based Brar is a wanted criminal by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and various states of the country. He is the alleged mastermind in the murder of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala.

READ | Punjab gangster’s killing: Four members of Bishnoi, Goldy Brar gangs held in shootout with police

A call was received by Shaikh's PA and lawyer Vikram Kapoor on Thursday when the former minister was in the office of the Mumbai civic body, the police official said.

The caller identified himself as gangster Goldy Brar and told Shaikh's PA in Hindi that the MLA would be shot dead in two days and disconnected the call.

Police have registered a case under sections 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code against an unidentified person, the official said.

Shaikh is the MLA from the Malad West assembly constituency in Mumbai. He had served as the guardian minister of Mumbai under the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON