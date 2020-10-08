Mumbai cops arrest 2 TV channel owners, will probe Republic TV now

india

The Mumbai police have arrested two television channel owners while the directors and promoters of the third channel - Republic TV - will be investigated for allegedly manipulating television rating points or TRPs.

“The arrested accused are owners of Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema channels while Republic TV’s directors and promoters are yet to be questioned. We will be calling some of the employees of the Republic TV channels for inquiry,” said Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The police swung into action after rating agency Hansa Services Private Limited, a contractor of BARC, which functions under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) filed a complaint.

The complainant firm claimed that it powers Rs 32,000 crore Indian television advertisement industry by providing sharp insights about television channels. It has installed approximately 30,000 barometers in various parts of India which monitor various programmes and channels. Based on the statistical metrics, BARC awards ratings to various television channels and advertisers pay the channels at the rates fixed on the basis of the ratings.

Manipulated TRP ratings adversely result in miscalculated targeted audience for the advertisers, said the firm, adding, that this further results into losses of hundreds of crores of rupees because of the manipulated statistics of TRP.

Hansa Research Group found manipulations in the TRP and approached the Mumbai police. Following their complaint, the Mumbai police arrested an ex-employee of Hansa and recovered cash of Rs 20 lakh from his residence. Police also arrested his associate and recovered Rs 8 lakh in cash from his residence.

During inquiry they revealed that they were paid by certain channels to distribute money to the households, where barometers were installed, to keep the English channel on throughout the day.

The police then inquired with some of the households and learnt that they were paid Rs 400 to Rs 500 for per month to keep the channel on. At some places police found people not familiar with English staring at the television sets with the English channel on, said Singh.

“During the inquiry, we also found that one of the arrested accused persons and some of the wanted accused were employees of Hansa and they have misused the confidential information with them. It has apparently been done for wrongful gain to certain television channels which resulted in wrongful loss to advertisers and advertising agencies,” Singh added.

Preliminary investigations also revealed that these accused persons have manipulated the sampling metering services by inducing the barometer users by paying them periodically to watch particular television channels. Many of the people in whose homes these barometers have been installed, have accepted that they have been monetarily beneficial for keeping their TV sets on even if they actually didn’t watch.

The case has been registered in the Kandivali police station for breach of trust and cheating against the accused. They were arrested and produced in the court and sent to police custody till October 9.

Republic TV has, however, issued a statement saying, “Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has made false allegations against Republic TV because we questioned him in the Sushant Singh Rajput case investigation.”