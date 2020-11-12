e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Mumbai court gives bail to Rana Kapoor’s daughter Roshni in Yes Bank case

Mumbai court gives bail to Rana Kapoor’s daughter Roshni in Yes Bank case

Roshni Kapoor was summoned by the court last month in connection with the case. She is one of the eight accused named in the charge sheet filed in the case by the CBI.

india Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 16:24 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Roshini Kapoor was granted bail by a magistrate’s court, her lawyer Subash Jadhav said.
Roshini Kapoor was granted bail by a magistrate’s court, her lawyer Subash Jadhav said.(Reuters)
         

Amagistrate court here on Thursday granted bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoors daughter Roshni Kapoor, an accused in the Yes Bank fraud case linked to DHFL, after she appeared before the court in response to summons issued to her.

Roshni Kapoor was summoned by the court last month in connection with the case. She is one of the eight accused named in the charge sheet filed in the case by the CBI.

Roshini Kapoor was granted bail by a magistrate’s court, her lawyer Subash Jadhav said.

In June this year, the CBI filed the charge sheet against Rana Kapoor and others under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and Indian Penal Code.

However, the charges of corruption were dropped by the special CBI court as the prosecution did not obtain the sanction needed to prosecute under the PC Act.

Thus, the case was shifted to the magistrate court for trial.

The magistrate court last month accepted the charge sheet filed by the CBI and issued summons to all the accused who are not arrested in the case, including Roshni Kapoor and four other companies DHFL, Belief Realtors Pvt Ltd, RKW Project PVT Ltd, DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd.

Responding to the summons, Roshni Kapoor appeared before the magistrate court and sought bail.

As per the central agency, in return for investment in Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) debentures by Yes Bank, companies controlled by Rana Kapoor and his family members allegedly got undue benefits.

The scam started between April and June 2018, when the Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the scam-hit DHFL, the CBI has alleged.

In return, DHFL promoters (Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan) allegedly “paid kickback of Rs 600 crore” in the form of loans to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, a firm controlled by Kapoor’s wife and daughters, it has claimed.

tags
top news
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao roll the dice
Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao roll the dice
IPL 2020 saw record-breaking increase in viewership
IPL 2020 saw record-breaking increase in viewership
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In