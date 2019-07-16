Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Mumbai’s Dongri building collapse updates: ‘It was a 100 year old building’: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai’s Dongri building collapse updates: BMC officials have said that nearly 40-50 people are feared to be trapped. The incident was reported by local residents at 11:40 am. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire tenders rushed to the spot...

By HT Correspondent | Jul 16, 2019 14:42 IST
highlights

Mumbai’s Dongri area witnessed a four-storey building collapse on Tuesday.

The officials have said that nearly 40-50 people are feared to be trapped. The incident was reported by locals at 11:40 am. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire tenders rushed to the spot.

The building was located at Tandel street in Abdul Hamid Durga area.

The adjoining buildings have been vacated by the Mumbai fire brigade keeping a check on safety measures.

Police and civic body staff are also present at the site.

Watch | Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai, 50 people feared trapped

Follow updates here:

IST

Abdul Gaffar shaikh, 85, lives in nearby Kasai building. Adjoining this building that collapsed. They were asked to vacate their building. Their building experienced vibrations when the other building collapsed.

02:34 pm IST

Senior officer of Fire Brigade: If I could take a JCB inside, by now all debris would be cleared

A senior officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade said, “Access is a very big challenge for us at this time. The lanes are narrow, so we cannot take any machinery inside. We are manually doing all work, clearing debris, cutting iron girders. Since these are Lal old buildings that were renovated at some point, they have been supported with iron rods around the structure of the building. This is proving rescue challenging, and is very problematic for those stuck in the debris. If I could take a JCB inside, by now all debris would be cleared.”

02:31 pm IST

Relative outside JJ hospital, Mumbai

The G+4 building ‘Kesarbai’ situated near Tandel street, behind Abdul Hamid Shah Dargah, Dongri collapsed approximately around 11:40 am today. Relatives of those affected are seen waiting outside the JJ hospital, Mumbai.

02:19 pm IST

MBRRB Chairman Vinod Ghosalkar: Will investigate why the redevelopment work was not initiated

“This is a serious matter and we will investigate why the redevelopment work was not initiated, what caused the delays and take appropriate action against those responsible,” Ghosalkar told IANS.

02:15 pm IST

Devendra Fadnavis: Investigation will be done

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Dongri building collapse: The entire focus is on rescuing the people trapped. Investigation will be done.

 

02:12 pm IST

Housing minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to visit the spot

Minister of Housing of Maharashtra, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, to visit Mumbai’s Dongri area where the four-storey building collapsed.

02:09 pm IST

Child rescued has been admitted to hospital and is stable

A child rescued from the building collapse site in Dongri, he has been admitted to hospital and is stable, reports news agency ANI.

02:06 pm IST

Devendra Fadnavis: It was not in the list of dangerous buildings

It was a 100 year old building. It was not in the list of dangerous buildings. Developer was appointed for redevelopment. We will probe if there was any lapse on part of developer.

02:05 pm IST

Will take action against those responsible for lapses: MHADA

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which had given the building that collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday to a private builder for re-development, said action would be taken against those responsible for any lacunae.

MHADA Chairman Uday Samant said the building, located in Dongri area, was under their jurisdiction but given to a private builder for re-development: PTI

02:03 pm IST

Narrow roads hamper rescue operations

Fire brigade, Mumbai Police and civic officials rushed to the site but the constricted lanes made it difficult to access the area, reduced to a mass of rubble, twisted concrete and broken wires.

Scores of locals joined in the effort, forming a human chain to help in removing the debris brick by brick and picking up slabs of concrete to locate those buried.

Ambulances could not reach the site and had to be parked around 50 metres away: PTI

02:00 pm IST

Legislator Bhai Jagtap: Residents had been complaining to MHADA for a long time

Legislator Bhai Jagtap said residents had been complaining to MHADA to take prompt measures as the building was very old and in a dilapidated state for a long time.

The ‘Kesarbai’ building, located in a bustling narrow lane in Tandel Street of Dongri area of south Mumbai, crashed around 11.40 am, a BMC disaster management cell official said: PTI

01:58 pm IST

BMC opened shelter at Imamwada Municipal Secondary Girls’ School

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has opened a shelter at Imamwada Municipal Secondary Girls’ School after the building collapse, a civic official said: PTI

01:55 pm IST

NDRF brings sniffer dogs to the spot

Sniffer dogs have been brought to the spot by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team.

01:53 pm IST

Eyewitness: Building collapse felt like a quake

An eyewitness said the building collapse felt like a quake. The building was owned by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and its officials reached the site to assess the situation. Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force were also deployed to help rescue those trapped, reports news agency PTI.

01: 44 pm IST

Close to 14-15 families trapped under debris

The building, Kesarbai, which is a ground plus four-storey building situated in Dongri area in Mumbai, collapsed at around 11:30 am on Tuesday. According to news reports, close to 14-15 families are believed to be trapped under the debris.

01: 38 pm IST

Ten ambulances on the spot in Dongri

Rescue operation continues as more people are feared trapped. At present, there are ten ambulances on spot, informed the BMC disaster management cell.

01:35 pm IST

Mumbai traffic police creates green corridor at JJ hospital

As a caution, Mumbai traffic police have created a green corridor at JJ hospital in Mumbai central for movement of ambulances.

01: 33 pm IST

Two people dead, 3 injured

During the rescue operation, the BMC disaster managed rescued three people from the spot, including a child. In the incident, two people lost their lives.

01:30 pm IST

Rescue operation underway at the site where G+4 building collapsed

01: 25 pm IST

Fire brigade vacates adjoining buildings

Police and civic body staff are present at the site. The adjoining buildings,which are in a dilapidated condition, have been vacated by the Mumbai fire brigade.

01: 20 pm IST

Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai’s Dongri, 50 feared trapped

A four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai’s Dongri area on Tuesday. At least 40 to 50 people are feared to be trapped, the officials said. Locals reported the incident at 11:40 am as fire tenders and a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were rushed to Tandel street in Abdul Hamid Durga area.

