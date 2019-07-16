Mumbai’s Dongri building collapse updates: ‘It was a 100 year old building’: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai’s Dongri area witnessed a four-storey building collapse on Tuesday.The officials have said that nearly 40-50 people are feared to be trapped. The incident was reported by locals at 11:40 am. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire tenders rushed to the spot.The building was located at Tandel street in Abdul Hamid Durga area.The adjoining buildings have been vacated by the Mumbai fire brigade keeping a check on safety measures.Police and civic body staff are also present at the site.Watch | Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai, 50 people feared trappedFollow updates here: