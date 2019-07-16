Mumbai’s Dongri building collapse updates: ‘It was a 100 year old building’: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai’s Dongri area witnessed a four-storey building collapse on Tuesday.

The officials have said that nearly 40-50 people are feared to be trapped. The incident was reported by locals at 11:40 am. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire tenders rushed to the spot.

The building was located at Tandel street in Abdul Hamid Durga area.

The adjoining buildings have been vacated by the Mumbai fire brigade keeping a check on safety measures.

Police and civic body staff are also present at the site.

IST Abdul Gaffar shaikh, 85, lives in nearby Kasai building. Adjoining this building that collapsed. They were asked to vacate their building. Their building experienced vibrations when the other building collapsed.





02:34 pm IST Senior officer of Fire Brigade: If I could take a JCB inside, by now all debris would be cleared A senior officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade said, “Access is a very big challenge for us at this time. The lanes are narrow, so we cannot take any machinery inside. We are manually doing all work, clearing debris, cutting iron girders. Since these are Lal old buildings that were renovated at some point, they have been supported with iron rods around the structure of the building. This is proving rescue challenging, and is very problematic for those stuck in the debris. If I could take a JCB inside, by now all debris would be cleared.”





02:31 pm IST Relative outside JJ hospital, Mumbai The G+4 building ‘Kesarbai’ situated near Tandel street, behind Abdul Hamid Shah Dargah, Dongri collapsed approximately around 11:40 am today. Relatives of those affected are seen waiting outside the JJ hospital, Mumbai.





02:19 pm IST MBRRB Chairman Vinod Ghosalkar: Will investigate why the redevelopment work was not initiated “This is a serious matter and we will investigate why the redevelopment work was not initiated, what caused the delays and take appropriate action against those responsible,” Ghosalkar told IANS.





Devendra Fadnavis: Investigation will be done Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Dongri building collapse: The entire focus is on rescuing the people trapped. Investigation will be done. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Dongri building collapse: As per the initial information I have received, around 15 families are feared trapped in the collapse. The building is around 100 yrs old. The entire focus is on rescuing the people trapped. Investigation will be done.





02:12 pm IST Housing minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to visit the spot Minister of Housing of Maharashtra, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, to visit Mumbai’s Dongri area where the four-storey building collapsed.





Child rescued has been admitted to hospital and is stable A child rescued from the building collapse site in Dongri, he has been admitted to hospital and is stable, reports news agency ANI.





02:06 pm IST Devendra Fadnavis: It was not in the list of dangerous buildings It was a 100 year old building. It was not in the list of dangerous buildings. Developer was appointed for redevelopment. We will probe if there was any lapse on part of developer.





02:05 pm IST Will take action against those responsible for lapses: MHADA The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which had given the building that collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday to a private builder for re-development, said action would be taken against those responsible for any lacunae. MHADA Chairman Uday Samant said the building, located in Dongri area, was under their jurisdiction but given to a private builder for re-development: PTI





02:03 pm IST Narrow roads hamper rescue operations Fire brigade, Mumbai Police and civic officials rushed to the site but the constricted lanes made it difficult to access the area, reduced to a mass of rubble, twisted concrete and broken wires. Scores of locals joined in the effort, forming a human chain to help in removing the debris brick by brick and picking up slabs of concrete to locate those buried. Ambulances could not reach the site and had to be parked around 50 metres away: PTI





02:00 pm IST Legislator Bhai Jagtap: Residents had been complaining to MHADA for a long time Legislator Bhai Jagtap said residents had been complaining to MHADA to take prompt measures as the building was very old and in a dilapidated state for a long time. The ‘Kesarbai’ building, located in a bustling narrow lane in Tandel Street of Dongri area of south Mumbai, crashed around 11.40 am, a BMC disaster management cell official said: PTI





01:58 pm IST BMC opened shelter at Imamwada Municipal Secondary Girls’ School The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has opened a shelter at Imamwada Municipal Secondary Girls’ School after the building collapse, a civic official said: PTI





01:55 pm IST NDRF brings sniffer dogs to the spot Sniffer dogs have been brought to the spot by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team.





01:53 pm IST Eyewitness: Building collapse felt like a quake An eyewitness said the building collapse felt like a quake. The building was owned by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and its officials reached the site to assess the situation. Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force were also deployed to help rescue those trapped, reports news agency PTI.





01: 38 pm IST Ten ambulances on the spot in Dongri Rescue operation continues as more people are feared trapped. At present, there are ten ambulances on spot, informed the BMC disaster management cell.





01:35 pm IST Mumbai traffic police creates green corridor at JJ hospital As a caution, Mumbai traffic police have created a green corridor at JJ hospital in Mumbai central for movement of ambulances.





01: 33 pm IST Two people dead, 3 injured During the rescue operation, the BMC disaster managed rescued three people from the spot, including a child. In the incident, two people lost their lives.





01:30 pm IST Rescue operation underway at the site where G+4 building collapsed





01: 25 pm IST Fire brigade vacates adjoining buildings Police and civic body staff are present at the site. The adjoining buildings,which are in a dilapidated condition, have been vacated by the Mumbai fire brigade.



