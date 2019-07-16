Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai’s Dongri, 50 feared trapped

A four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai’s Dongri area on Tuesday. At least 40 to 50 people are feared to be trapped, the officials said.

Locals reported the incident at 11:40 am as fire tenders and a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were rushed to Tandel street in Abdul Hamid Durga area.

Police and civic body staff are also present at the site. The adjoining buildings,which are in a dilapidated condition, have been vacated by the Mumbai fire brigade.

Watch | Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai, 50 people feared trapped

More details are awaited.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 12:27 IST