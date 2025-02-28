Mumbai fire: Huge blaze erupts on 42nd floor of Salsette 27 building in Byculla

Mumbai fire news: A major fire broke out on the 42nd floor of a highrise in the Byculla area of south Mumbai on Friday morning. There was no report of casualty in the fire that broke out around 10.45am at a residential property in one of the twin buildings of Salsette 27 on Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, an official from the fire brigade said news agency PTI. A Fire on the 42nd floor of a highrise in Byculla, Mumbai. (Bhushan Koyande/HT photo)

He said fire tenders were at the spot, and firefighting operations were underway.

Fire engines stationed at the spot in Byculla area of south Mumbai. (Bhushan Koyande/HT photo)

Teams from the BEST, police, 108 ambulance services, and other agencies were mobilised immediately, the official said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Plumes of thick black smoke emanating from the partial glass facade of the building were visible from afar.