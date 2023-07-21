Mumbai local train services disrupted, delayed as heavy rainfall continues

Heavy rainfall continued to lash Mumbai and Maharashtra's other districts on Friday, disrupting life and wreaking havoc across the state. The India Meteorological Department issued red and orange alerts for several districts of Mahrashtra on Friday.

After heavy rain, as the local train is running late, there is a rush of commuters at the Thane railway station in Mumbai. (PTI)

As reported by weather department, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm on Friday, Mumbai recorded 73.62 mm rainfall, whereas, the Eastern Suburbs and Western Suburbs recorded 88.30 mm and 63.29 mm rainfall respectively.

Severe waterlogging issues were reported across Mumbai as extreme downpour continued in the city, causing heavy traffic congestion.

Incessant rainfall also led to disruption of local train service in the city. Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rainfall for a few days, and the intensity has increased over the past 2-3 days. As a result, more than 100 local trains have been cancelled.

Harbour line local train services, running between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, were hit on Friday after waterlogging was reported in Kurla. The Central Railways said on Friday evening that while all section trains were running, the Harbour line, which runs from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Panvel/Goregaon, was running 10-15 min late.

The down harbour line of the Kurla railway station was also shut due to waterlogging.

The Central Railways on Friday evening updated, “Ground staff on field monitoring and Water pumps working to keep lifeline running.”

Chief public relations officer of Central Railways Dr Shivraj Manaspure told news agency PTI on Friday that Navi Mumbai-bound DOWN track was temporarily suspended due to heavy waterlogging.

He also said that suburban services on the main line between the CSMT and Kasara, and CSMT and Khopoli along with trans-harbour line between Thane-Vashi/Panvel and Belapur-Kharkopar were normally functioning.

Suburban train services along the Harbour line from Wadala to Mankhurd were also temporarily suspended on Friday.

Several reports stated that due to heavy rain, water flowed inside train stations and over the tracks creating an issue for commuters.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) also diverted several buses on over 12 routes due to waterlogging.

Extreme rainfall also inundated low-lying areas and disrupting vehicular traffic in the city and its suburbs. Most parts of the city and suburbs witnessed a heavy spell of rains, which caused waterlogging in Andheri, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Chembur and other places.

