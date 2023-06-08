Mumbai murder: Man chops up girlfriend's body, lives with it for days

In a case similar to the horrific Shraddha Walkar murder case, a 56-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing his live-in partner and chopping her body into pieces in Mumbai's Mira road area. According to the police, the murder may have taken place three days ago. The accused, identified as Manoj Sahani, had been living with the parts in the apartment, police said.

Here are five things about the horrific Mumbai Mira Road murder:

According to the police, the accused was staying with his partner at an apartment building on rent in Geeta Nagar Phase 7 for the past three years. The couple's flat is registered under the name of Sonam Builders, the police said. On Wednesday around 7 pm, the police received a call from the residents of his building, complaining of a foul smell from the couple's flat. Upon reaching, the police found the woman's cut-up body parts. According to the police, some body parts of the victim are missing and Sahani has likely dumped them somewhere. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Jayant Bajbale said that Sahani was taken into custody immediately and they are currently investigating the motive behind the murder. The police are also registering an FIR against Sahani for “murder and destruction of evidence”. Meanwhile, a forensic team has also been called to look into the investigation. Meanwhile, residents of the apartment building told the police that the couple never mingled with them.

56-year-old man kills live-in partner, chops her body in Mira Road

