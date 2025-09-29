Mumbai on rain alert, schools closed in Palghar today | Weather updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued red and orange alerts for heavy rainfall in several districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, as the state reeled under incessant rain for the third consecutive day. IMD has issued a red alert for Palghar district, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places(Bhushan Koyande/HT)

Nashik, Palghar, Thane, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Raigad and Pune were put on red alert, with a forecast of overcast skies and extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, as of 6.32 am on September 29.

An orange alert was in place for Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Bhandara, Ratnagiri, Satara and Sindhudurg, with very heavy rainfall, lightning, and squalls predicted throughout the day.

The rest of the districts — comprising Gondia, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Jalna, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Beed, Latur, Osmanabad, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur — were put under a yellow alert, IMD's second level in its four-tier warning system.

Mumbai reels under rain

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains since Saturday night. On Sunday, intermittent heavy spells lashed the city and suburbs, with some areas recording more than 50 mm rainfall between 8 am and 1 pm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The island city recorded an average rainfall of 47.47 mm, while the western and eastern suburbs received 53.61 mm and 37.92 mm of rain, respectively, during the five hours from 8 am to 1 pm.

Thane and Palghar districts near Mumbai recorded heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours. In Bhiwandi taluka in Thane, 262 persons from 71 families were rescued, said officials.

Palghar on red alert

IMD has issued a red alert for Palghar district, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places, with the possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated locations on September 29. The alert, issued following IMD’s forecast, comes amid rising concerns over flooding and waterlogging in various parts of the district.

In view of the warning, district collector Manik Gursal announced a holiday for all government and private schools, including Anganwadis, Zilla Parishad schools, municipal schools, and aided institutions in Palghar on Monday. The directive was issued to ensure the safety of students and staff as the region braces for intense downpours.

Authorities have instructed education officials and school administrators to strictly comply with the order. Teachers and non-teaching staff have been asked to remain alert and cooperate with local administration in emergency relief measures, if required.

The district administration also urged residents to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow advisories issued by local authorities as heavy rainfall is likely to continue till October 3 in parts of Maharashtra.

Weather in Maharashtra over the next few days

The IMD has forecast spells of heavy rainfall over isolated regions across all districts in Maharashtra till October 3, according to its district-wise forecast.

Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and the ghats of Kolhapur will be lashed by heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph till Friday.

Rain wreaks havoc in Maharashtra

Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra has claimed five lives in the past 24 hours. Two deaths were reported in Ahilyanagar, while one each occurred in Nashik, Jalna and Yavatmal, according to earlier reports by HT.

Also read | At least 5 killed in rains across Maharashtra; 7,000 evacuated in Marathwada

Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Konkan, parts of North Maharashtra and western Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha were the worst affected by the recent spate of rains. Till Sunday evening, over 11,000 people in the state had been shifted to safer locations by the administration. Of these, 7,200 were from flood-hit Marathwada.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier reviewed relief and rescue operations in Marathwada and Solapur with district collectors, instructing them to provide food, shelter, and other essential aid.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also held a review of Thane and Palghar districts. “The administration is on high alert and the doors of the Bhatsa Dam have been opened,” he said.