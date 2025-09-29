At least 5 killed in rains across Maharashtra; 7,000 evacuated in Marathwada

Mumbai : At least five people died in rain-related incidents across Maharashtra as heavy rains lashed the western state for the second consecutive day on Sunday, officials aware of the details said. Mumbai, India – 28, Sept 2025: People walk through the Rain at Bandra Bandstand, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, Sept 28, 2025. (HT Photo/Bhushan Koyande)

Officials said that Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Konkan, parts of North Maharashtra and western Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha were affected the most by the recent spate of rains. Till Sunday evening, over 11,000 people in the state were shifted to safer locations by the administration. Of these, 7,200 people were from flood-hit Marathwada, they added.

The state reported five rain-related deaths across the state in the last 24 hours. Two deaths were reported in Ahilyanagar, while one death each took place in Nashik, Jalna and Yavatmal, officials said.

The most affected districts were Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Ahilyanagar and Nashik, which received 110.3mm, 81.8mm and 76.6mm of rainfall, respectively. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast increased rainfall in Maharashtra, with a red alert issued for Palghar and parts of Nashik and an orange alert for Thane, Pune, Raigad for Monday.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the relief and rescue operations in Marathwada and Solapur with district collectors, instructing them to provide food, shelter, and other essential aid.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde held a review of Thane and Palghar districts. “The administration is on high alert and the doors of Bhatsa Dam have been opened,” he said.