Mumbai Police: 55 new Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours

Mumbai Police: 55 new Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours

So far, eight police personnel, including an assistant police inspector, have died due to Covid-19.

mumbai Updated: May 19, 2020 13:35 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Railway Police restricted entry to passenger's relatives and pvt vehicles, as special train arrived from Delhi to Mumbai organised by Indian Railway during COVID 19 pandemic at Mumbai Central in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Railway Police restricted entry to passenger's relatives and pvt vehicles, as special train arrived from Delhi to Mumbai organised by Indian Railway during COVID 19 pandemic at Mumbai Central in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
         

Mumbai Police has reported 55 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases, as the overall count rose to 655.

The corresponding figure for Maharashtra Police is 1,328.

So far, eight police personnel, including an assistant police inspector, have died due to Covid-19.

“The number of Covid-19 positive cases among the Mumbai Police personnel is rising because of aggressive testing,” said Pranaya Ashok, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (operations) and a spokesperson for Mumbai Police.

JJ Marg and Sahar Police stations are the worst-hit with 46 and 26 Covid-19 positive cases, respectively. While Agripada police station has reported 11 cases, Dharavi (19), Nagpada (11), Nirmal Nagar (14), Pydhonie (13), Shahu Nagar (11), Shivaji Nagar (11), Vakola (12), and Wadala (17).

Byculla police station has reported six cases, Chembur (8), Cuffe Parade (6), Dadar (5), Deonar (5), Ghatkopar (6), Juhu (7), Kurla (8), LT Marg (10), MRA Marg (6), Mankhurd (5), Matunga (5), NM Joshi (7), Powai (7), Sakinaka (6), Samtanagar (5), Santacruz (6), Sewri (5), VP Road (5), Wadala TT (5), Worli (5), and Yellow gate (8).

Airport, Andheri, Charkop, Dahisar, Gorai, Jogeshwari, Kalachawki, Kanjurmarg, MHB Colony, Malabar Hill, Malvani, Nehru Nagar, Pant Nagar, RCF, Shivaji Park, Versova, Vikhroli, Sagri-2 and Cyber police stations have not reported a single Covid-19 positive case yet.

Besides police stations, other branches of Mumbai Police have also reported Covid-19 positive cases.

Local arms have reported 134 Covid-19 positive cases, Traffic (26), Protection and Security (20), Motor Vehicle (16), Quick Response Team (12), Crime Branch (11) and eight each in special branch and economic offence wing (EOW).

