Mumbai Police recover 70 porn videos made on Raj Kundra's order: Reports

The arrest of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra is not the end of the alleged porn racket operating in Mumbai, as Mumbai police are believed to have found a wider network, involving many small production houses of the city. These houses were associated with the operation of hotshots, the now-deleted streaming application. Reports said Mumbai police recovered 70 videos which were shot by Kundra's former personal assistant Umesh Kamat with the help of different production houses. The police team has also found 90 videos which were exclusively meant for the Hotshots app. Now, these smaller production houses will also come under the scanner.

WhatsApp chats reveal Raj Kundra had plan B, lawyer says content not porn | 10 updates

The complaint against Raj Kundra is not only making pornographic films in India, which is illegal under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the IT rules but also to lure people to feature in porn movies promising them roles in web series. Kundra's lawyer Abad Ponda, however, said the content of the app was vulgar, but not pornographic. Several other Bollywood personalities have claimed so.

Raj Kundra is in police custody till July 23, but he has not revealed much during the questioning. Reports said Mumbai Police have written to various banks seeking details of the bank account of Kundra.

After raiding his house and office, Police have found the server which will be sent for forensic analysis to confirm whether the content for the app was uploaded using the server.

Mumbai Police have launched the probe into the case in February and after several arrests reached Raj Kundra. A report claimed Raj Kundra avoided arrest since February by bribing the Crime Branch officers.

Raj Kundra has been running this business for two years though his Hotshots app was sold to a UK firm apparently to escape investigation in India. Police have revealed that the UK firm is owned by Kundra's brother-in-law and though the official ownership was transferred, Kundra used to manage the operations. Police have also revealed that Raj Kundra was planning to close Hotshots altogether and start a new streaming app. Kundra had also planned to take down some of the content from Hotshots.