Mumbai Police summons social media influencer Orry in 252-crore drugs case

The Mumbai Police has summoned social media influencer Orry in connection with the ₹252-crore drugs case, ANI reported. Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has been summoned in connection with a drug case.

Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has been asked to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s Ghatkopar unit at 10 am on Thursday for questioning, ANI quoted Mumbai police as saying.

The case pertains to March 2024, when the police seized 126.14 kg of mephedrone, commonly known as ‘MD’ valued at around ₹252 crore at a mephedrone-manufacturing facility on a farm in Sangli district.

The police arrested Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, after he was deported from Dubai last month. Shaikh confessed to Mumbai Police that he organised rave parties across India and abroad for celebrities.

Several celebrities under radar

The Mumbai Police probe revealed Mohammad Salim Shaikh organised rave parties in Mumbai and Dubai, which were attended by famous celebrities, social media influencers and some politicians.

Shaikh is a close aide of fugitive drug kingpin Salim Dola, who is a key member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang. The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch said that the lavish parties organised by Shaikh were allegedly attended by Dawood Ibrahim’s deceased sister Haseena Parkar’s son Alishah, actors Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddharth Kapoor.

The police, in their remand application before a Mumbai court, also said film producers Abbas-Mustan, along with a few other celebrities such as rapper Loka, Orry, and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique were also allegedly present in the parties.