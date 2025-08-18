Mumbai rain live updates: City under red alert till tomorrow; schools and colleges shut

Mumbai rain live: Commuters wade through waterlogged stretches at King Circle and Chunabhatti on Monday amid heavy rainfall.

Mumbai rain live updates: Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day on Monday, prompting the IMD to issue a 'red alert' for the city and adjoining districts. The torrential showers in some parts reduced visibility and caused slow-moving traffic, according to motorists. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday on Monday, for all schools and colleges in Mumbai scheduled to begin classes after 12 pm....Read More

The IMD forecast for Mumbai on Monday predicts moderate to heavy rainfall across the city and suburbs, with the possibility of very heavy rain and gusty winds by night. Temperatures are expected to range between 27°C and 24°C.

Several roads were left waterlogged following the intense downpour. Low-lying stretches such as the Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex saw water accumulation at a number of spots, disrupting traffic flow.

Suburban trains, regarded as the city’s lifeline, were delayed by 15 to 20 minutes, officials and passengers reported. However, there were no diversions in the bus services run by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Rain alert in parts of Maharashtra

• The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, as well as for the neighbouring districts of Thane and Raigad, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places and extremely heavy showers in isolated pockets on Monday and Tuesday.

• A red alert was also sounded for Ratnagiri district on Monday, while Sindhudurg has been placed under an orange alert for both Monday and Tuesday.

• Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall for the third straight day on Monday, resulting in waterlogging across certain low-lying areas, officials said.

• The intense downpour in some parts of the city reduced visibility and hampered vehicular movement, motorists reported.

• Several stretches of road were submerged due to the rain. Localities such as the Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex saw water accumulation, disrupting traffic flow.

• Suburban trains, widely regarded as Mumbai’s lifeline, were reported to be running behind schedule by 15 to 20 minutes, according to officials and commuters.

• Since Saturday, the city has been experiencing relentless rainfall.

• Following a heavy spell overnight into Monday, the intensity of showers rose further from 9 am, a civic official stated.

• Within a single hour from 9 am, the island city recorded 37 mm of rain, the eastern suburbs 39 mm, and the western suburbs 29 mm on average.

• Chembur, located in the eastern suburbs, registered the highest one-hour rainfall at 65 mm, followed by Shivaji Nagar which saw 50 mm during the same period, the official added.

• In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, the island city logged an average of 54.58 mm of rainfall, the eastern suburbs received 72.61 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 65.86 mm, officials said.

Several localities reported rainfall totals exceeding 100 mm during this timeframe.