Mumbai rain live updates: City under red alert till tomorrow; schools and colleges shut
- 35 Mins agoWaterlogging scenes from Matunga area | Watch
- 47 Mins agoLocal trains delayed as heavy rain floods tracks, traffic slows across city
- 51 Mins agoAkasa Air and IndiGo issued advisories for travellers
- 1 Mins agoMeeting between Dy CM Ajit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray on MLA funds cancelled due to heavy rain
- 5 Mins agoWaterlogging visuals from Veera Desai Road, Andheri West
- 20 Mins agoMumbai suburban guardian minister assesses flood response from BMC control room
- 27 Mins agoSchoolchildren rescued after bus stranded in Matunga flooding
- 36 Mins agoPolice act swiftly to rescue children trapped in waterlogged school bus
- 47 Mins agoKolhapur dams release water amid heavy rains; residents along riverbanks put on high alert
- 57 Mins agoRed alert for heavy showers; schools, colleges announce closure for the day
The IMD forecast for Mumbai on Monday predicts moderate to heavy rainfall across the city and suburbs, with the possibility of very heavy rain and gusty winds by night. Temperatures are expected to range between 27°C and 24°C.
Several roads were left waterlogged following the intense downpour. Low-lying stretches such as the Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex saw water accumulation at a number of spots, disrupting traffic flow.
Suburban trains, regarded as the city’s lifeline, were delayed by 15 to 20 minutes, officials and passengers reported. However, there were no diversions in the bus services run by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, PTI quoted officials as saying.
Rain alert in parts of Maharashtra
• The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, as well as for the neighbouring districts of Thane and Raigad, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places and extremely heavy showers in isolated pockets on Monday and Tuesday.
• A red alert was also sounded for Ratnagiri district on Monday, while Sindhudurg has been placed under an orange alert for both Monday and Tuesday.
• Suburban trains, widely regarded as Mumbai’s lifeline, were reported to be running behind schedule by 15 to 20 minutes, according to officials and commuters.
• Since Saturday, the city has been experiencing relentless rainfall.
• Following a heavy spell overnight into Monday, the intensity of showers rose further from 9 am, a civic official stated.
• Within a single hour from 9 am, the island city recorded 37 mm of rain, the eastern suburbs 39 mm, and the western suburbs 29 mm on average.
• Chembur, located in the eastern suburbs, registered the highest one-hour rainfall at 65 mm, followed by Shivaji Nagar which saw 50 mm during the same period, the official added.
• In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, the island city logged an average of 54.58 mm of rainfall, the eastern suburbs received 72.61 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 65.86 mm, officials said.
Several localities reported rainfall totals exceeding 100 mm during this timeframe.
Suburban trains on the Central Railway route were disrupted due to waterlogging at certain low-lying spots along the Harbour Line and malfunctioning track-changing points between Kurla and Tilak Nagar stations. Heavy rain in some areas also reduced visibility, slowing down traffic, according to motorists.
Mumbai rain live updates: Airlines including Akasa Air and IndiGo have issued advisories for passengers, urging them to allow extra travel time as some roads to Mumbai airport faced traffic congestion.
“Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist. In case of any emergency, please dial 100/112/103. Your safety always comes first,” the CP posted on X.
On X, Akasa Air tweeted: “Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and Pune, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport. To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight.”
IndiGo added that its airport staff will assist travellers along the way.
Mumbai rain live updates: A meeting between Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray regarding party MLAs’ funds was called off after Ajit Pawar’s office cancelled all appointments due to heavy rain.
Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a ‘red’ alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts for the next two days. According to IMD data, Santacruz in the suburbs recorded 99 mm of rainfall, while the Colaba coastal observatory registered 38 mm in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Monday.
Mumbai rain live updates: Several parts of the city were waterlogged following a third straight day of heavy rainfall. Low-lying zones such as the Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex saw water accumulation at certain points, disrupting traffic flow. Suburban trains, regarded as the city’s lifeline, were delayed by about 10 minutes, though services remained operational, officials confirmed.
Mumbai rain live updates: Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar reviewed the situation of relentless rains and flooding at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation control room on Monday afternoon. The BMC urged residents to venture out only if essential. Several roads were submerged after the city witnessed a third straight day of heavy downpour. Low-lying areas such as the Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex reported water accumulation at multiple points, disrupting traffic flow.
Mumbai rain live updates: Matunga police rescued a school bus stranded in a waterlogged area, safely evacuating six children who were on board. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday declared a holiday for all schools in view of the heavy rains, announcing that those operating in the afternoon shift would remain shut.
Mumbai rain live updates: Due to heavy rainfall on Monday, all schools in the city were dismissed early. Near Matunga Police Station, a Don Bosco school bus became stranded in deep water. Inside, six young children, two female staff members, and the driver remained trapped for nearly an hour.
Journalist Sudhakar Nadar alerted DCP Zone 4, Ms Ragasudha R, who immediately directed action. Matunga Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Pawar and his team promptly reached the spot and rescued everyone within two minutes, safely escorting them to the police station.
The police comforted the children by offering them biscuits after the distressing incident.
The swift response by DCP Ragasudha R, Senior PI Ravindra Pawar, and the Matunga police personnel has drawn widespread appreciation.
Mumbai rain live updates: Several dams in Kolhapur district, including Radhanagari, Warana, Kumbhi, Rajaram Barrage, and Dudhaganga, have started releasing water following heavy rainfall and increasing inflows. The Kumbhi Barrage is discharging 1,300 cusecs, while Rajaram Barrage is releasing 30,000 cusecs. Authorities have issued a high alert, urging residents along riverbanks to remain vigilant, stay away from riverbeds, and move to safer areas if necessary.
Mumbai rain live updates: Amid the ongoing heavy rainfall in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declared a holiday on August 18, 2025, for all schools and colleges in Mumbai beginning their second session (post 12 pm).
Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will hold a video conference with all collectors and divisional commissioners shortly to review the rain situation.