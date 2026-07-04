Mumbai rains: Check status of local train services amid heavy rainfall, IMD's red alert

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Mumbai on Saturday, leaving streets waterlogged in many areas, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the Maharashtra capital as well as the neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

Most suburban local train services continued to operate as usual. (Raju Shinde/HT File Photo)

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Despite the heavy rain, most suburban local train services continued to operate as usual, although some trains were delayed, according to updates shared by the Central Railway and Western Railway. Follow live updates related to Mumbai rains here.

Mumbai rains: Check local train status

As per the latest update shared by the Central Railway at 2:30 pm in a post on X, here is the status of local train services on the following routes:

Main Line (CSMT - Kalyan - Karjat - Khopoli - Kasara) : Trains are running with a cautious speed.

: Trains are running with a cautious speed. Harbour Line (CSMT - Panvel - Goregaon) : Trains are running.

: Trains are running. Trans-Harbour Line (Thane - Vashi - Panvel) : Trains are running.

: Trains are running. Port Line (Belapur - Nerul - Uran) : Trains are running.

: Trains are running. Trains on the Mahim - Goregaon route are running normally, as per the Western Railway's update in a post on X at 8 am.

are running normally, as per the Western Railway's update in a post on X at 8 am. Western Railway Mumbai Suburban (Churchgate - Dahanu Road): Services are running with delays of 15 to 20 minutes due to waterlogging between Nalasopara and Virar, the divisional railway manager (Mumbai Division) of Western Railway said in a post on X at 1:43 pm.

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{{^usCountry}} "Passengers are requested to plan their journey accordingly. We appreciate your patience and cooperation," the post added. Heavy rains in Mumbai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Passengers are requested to plan their journey accordingly. We appreciate your patience and cooperation," the post added. Heavy rains in Mumbai {{/usCountry}}

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The IMD has said that Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with isolated areas expected to witness extremely heavy rain during the day.

The weather office has also warned that strong winds with speeds of 50 to 60 kmph may occur at times, as HT reported earlier.

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Mumbai is expected to witness a high tide of 4.26 metres at 2.50 pm on Saturday, July 4, followed by a low tide of 1.66 metres at 8.56 pm. On Sunday, a high tide of 3.60 metres is forecast at 2.52 am, while another high tide of 4.19 metres is expected at 3.22 pm.

The intense rainfall and strong winds triggered several minor incidents across the city. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received 91 complaints related to fallen trees and branches. Of these, 50 were reported from the Western Suburbs, 21 from the Eastern Suburbs and 20 from the Island City. Clearance work is in progress.

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A total of 30 short circuit incidents were also reported across Mumbai. These included 20 cases in the Island City, seven in the Eastern Suburbs and three in the Western Suburbs. The concerned electrical authorities were informed, and emergency teams were sent to the affected locations.

The city also reported 19 incidents of partial house or wall collapses. Six were recorded in the Island City, 10 in the Eastern Suburbs and three in the Western Suburbs. Emergency teams were immediately rushed to all the affected sites.