Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Roads flooded, flight and rail services disrupted amid heavy rainfall

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: King's Circle area of Mumbai inundated amid heavy rains in the city

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Continuous rains, accompanied by occasional moderate to heavy showers since Friday morning, have caused disruptions in public transport services and traffic flow in Mumbai. Various areas of the city, including significant parts of the financial hub, received over 15 mm of rainfall from 7 am to 8 am. Heavy downpours led to waterlogging in low-lying areas like Sion, necessitating authorities to redirect road traffic....Read More

Latest highlights

- The Andheri subway between Andheri and Jogeshwari railway stations in the Western suburbs was waterlogged.

- The IMD Mumbai issued a “Nowcast” warning at 8 am, predicting intense spells of rain likely at isolated places in Mumbai districts over the next 3-4 hours.

- The weather forecast anticipates moderate to heavy rainfall across Mumbai and suburbs, with chances of very heavy rainfall in isolated areas over the next 24 hours.

- A civic official highlighted a high tide of 3.87 meters in the Arabian Sea expected at 4.09 pm, which, combined with heavy rains, could lead to flooding due to Mumbai's saucer-shaped geography.

- In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Friday, Mumbai's island city recorded an average of 93.16 mm of rainfall, with eastern Mumbai receiving 66.03 mm and western Mumbai 78.93 mm.

- Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) diverted three bus routes due to waterlogging at Sion since 7.50 am.

- Western Railway and Central Railway confirmed their suburban services were operational, but commuters reported some delays, with no reported waterlogging on the tracks according to their statement on X.