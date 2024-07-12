Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Roads flooded, flight and rail services disrupted amid heavy rainfall
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Continuous rains, accompanied by occasional moderate to heavy showers since Friday morning, have caused disruptions in public transport services and traffic flow in Mumbai. Various areas of the city, including significant parts of the financial hub, received over 15 mm of rainfall from 7 am to 8 am. Heavy downpours led to waterlogging in low-lying areas like Sion, necessitating authorities to redirect road traffic....Read More
Latest highlights
- The Andheri subway between Andheri and Jogeshwari railway stations in the Western suburbs was waterlogged.
- The IMD Mumbai issued a “Nowcast” warning at 8 am, predicting intense spells of rain likely at isolated places in Mumbai districts over the next 3-4 hours.
- The weather forecast anticipates moderate to heavy rainfall across Mumbai and suburbs, with chances of very heavy rainfall in isolated areas over the next 24 hours.
- A civic official highlighted a high tide of 3.87 meters in the Arabian Sea expected at 4.09 pm, which, combined with heavy rains, could lead to flooding due to Mumbai's saucer-shaped geography.
- In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Friday, Mumbai's island city recorded an average of 93.16 mm of rainfall, with eastern Mumbai receiving 66.03 mm and western Mumbai 78.93 mm.
- Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) diverted three bus routes due to waterlogging at Sion since 7.50 am.
- Western Railway and Central Railway confirmed their suburban services were operational, but commuters reported some delays, with no reported waterlogging on the tracks according to their statement on X.
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: BEST buses diverted due to waterlogging
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Amid incessant rains in Mumbai, a spokesperson from Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) informed that the public bus service body has diverted three bus routes due to waterlogging at Sion since 7.50 am.
Western Railway and Central Railway, which operate local trains in Mumbai, claimed on X that their suburban services were “running”. However, commuters complained of some delays, though there was no waterlogging on the tracks.
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Waterlogging in several areas
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Incessant rains with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy showers since Friday morning have slowed down public transport services and traffic in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.
Several parts of the country’s financial capital received more than 15 mm of rainfall between 7 am and 8 am. Due to heavy rains, low-lying areas like Sion saw waterlogging prompting the authorities to divert road traffic. In the Western suburbs, the Andheri subway between Andheri and Jogeshwari railway stations was also waterlogged.
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Roads flooded, flight and rail services disrupted amid heavy rainfall
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Overnight incessant rainfall has resulted in widespread waterlogging across several parts of Mumbai. Visuals from APMC Market and Turbhe Mafco Market depict the heavy downpour. Additionally, footage from the Western Express Highway shows parts of Mumbai being lashed by rain. In Navi Mumbai, heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in multiple areas, including the Sanpada Underpass