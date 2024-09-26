Mumbai rain updates: 4 killed; local trains, buses back on track | 10 points

At least four persons died as torrential rains battered Mumbai, leading to floods and bringing India's financial capital to a standstill. The downpour also prompted the closure of schools on Thursday, September 26. Heavy rain continued to several parts of Mumbai city and suburbs, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Thane. Mumbai. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Some parts of Mumbai recorded around 275 mm (11 inches) of rain on Wednesday evening, which crippled road traffic and delayed the Mumbai local trains millions of residents use every day.

However, the Central Railways said the local train services were restored in Andheri station on Thursday morning as the water has receded following a night of downpour across Maharashtra's Mumbai resulting in severe waterlogging.

Officials told news agency Reuters that four people died from rain-related incidents.

Latest updates on Mumbai torrential rains: