Mumbai schools, colleges to remain shut on Monday as IMD issues ‘orange alert’

The civic administration has declared a holiday for all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai on Monday in view of an 'orange alert' for heavy rain, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' alert for the metropolis, forecasting heavy rainfall and gusty winds. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

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The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of students, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release on Sunday evening.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' alert for the metropolis, forecasting heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

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Government and private offices will function as usual, the release said while urging citizens to step out of their homes only if necessary.

Mumbai and its surrounding areas have witnessed very heavy rains for the past few days, resulting in waterlogged streets and incidents of treefall, which have killed three persons, including a schoolboy, since June 30.

Mumbai, Thane monsoon updates

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{{^usCountry}} A 17-year-old boy drowned in a river, while two persons suffered injuries after a portion of a balcony collapsed as torrential rains wreaked havoc in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Sunday, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 17-year-old boy drowned in a river, while two persons suffered injuries after a portion of a balcony collapsed as torrential rains wreaked havoc in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Sunday, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Incessant rains triggered a series of structural collapses and tree-fall incidents in the districts.

In Navi Mumbai's Vashi area, a concrete slab from a second-floor balcony collapsed at the Ram Niwas Building, and the falling debris struck a man and a woman.

"The injured woman was rushed to a nearby private hospital, while the injured man was taken to the NMMC Hospital in Vashi for treatment," an official said, adding that fire personnel cleared the precarious remains of the structure.

A 17-year-old boy drowned in the swollen Kamvari River in Bhiwandi town in the evening.

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The boy, a resident of Gaibi Nagar, had gone to the riverbank with his friends to catch crabs when strong currents swept him away, a civic official said, adding that efforts are underway to trace his body.

In Thane city, emergency services rescued five persons trapped in a two-storey building in the Diva area in the afternoon after a concrete slab of a staircase collapsed, blocking the main exit, officials said.

Fire brigade personnel rescued the residents - Pradeep Malusare (50), Prajakta Malusare (42), Chetan Malusare (21), Ganesh Rane (48), and 14-year-old Aroshi Kumdekar - and subsequently cleared the remaining dangerous debris.

Earlier in the day, a large tree collapsed onto two houses in Yashoda Niwas Society in Pachpakhadi, Thane West, damaging the roof, officials said.

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"Work is underway to cut and remove the tree. No one was injured at the scene," said Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC)

An eyewitness said that a civic worker had a narrow escape when the tree collapsed.

In the neighbouring Palghar district, incessant downpour led to a wall collapse in Vasai, officials said.

The under-construction compound wall of a housing complex gave way in the afternoon, crashing into an adjacent residential layout, crushing 15 motorcycles parked along the perimeter.

Firefighters from the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) immediately rushed to the spot to clear the debris, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)